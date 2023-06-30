Elon Musk says ‘cis’ is a slur. It’s basic Latin.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been almost 30 years since the old Latin prefix “cis” broke free from dusty library shelves and academic message boards and struck a blow for gender equality. “Cisgender” is now a powerful linguistic equalizer: a counterpart to “transgender” that suggests, regardless of whether you identify with the gender you were assigned at birth, the English language will treat you about the same. It has a prominent spot in the dictionary, its own “South Park” episode, and — inevitably — some haters.

Last week the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist Elon Musk declared “cis” and “cisgender” to be slurs and threatened to suspend people who use them from the social media platform he owns, Twitter. In the same thread, Musk endorsed a tweet from an anti-trans activist who falsely claimed cis was “coined” in 1991 by a “pedosexual physician.”

Just another day in Pride Month, then, which reliably provokes a backlash against the milestones of transgender and nonbinary acceptance — this time going so far as to distort the building blocks of language itself.

“In calling ‘cisgender’ a slur and thus something unfit for public discourse, you remove the ability to talk about people who are not transgender in a way that doesn’t just treat them as the unspoken norm,” said Joshua Raclaw, an associate professor of linguistics and English at West Chester University. “And those on the right who try to erase the word ‘cisgender’ know and want this,” they added.

Musk’s “slur,” in fact, is basic Latin.

The ancient prefixes cis- (“on this side of”) and trans- (“on the other side of”) were brought into spoken English in the 17th century to talk about relative location. Cislunar: on this side of the moon. Transatlantic: you probably know that one.

People started using the prefixes talk about gender and sexuality at about the same time in the 19th century, said Finn Enke, a professor of history, gender and women’s studies, and LGBTQ+ studies at University of Wisconsin, Madison. Cis- was used by “people who were specifically researching gender and sexuality and looking at the ways that different communities were expressing a vast range of gender presentation and gender identity and sexual orientation and sexual identity,” they said.

Even as early as 1914, there were documents referring to “Cisvestismus,” an early German precedent for today’s “cisgender.” Enke said the term didn’t become widespread in popular English until the 1990s and early 2000s.

Musk and others have suggested a distorted etymology for the word — tracing cisgender’s origins to a 1991 paper by the late German sexologist Volkmar Sigusch, who has been accused by anti-trans activists of promoting sex between children and adults.

But it’s not clear that Sigusch ever used the term cisgender, let alone coined it. In the 1991 paper Musk referred to, which was originally published in German, he used the word “zissexuell,” more closely translated as “cissexual.”

“Sigusch is a red herring, and Musk knows it,” said Kate Davison, a lecturer in the history of sexuality at the University of Edinburgh.

Raclaw agreed: “Citing Sigusch offers an opportunity to falsely draw connections between trans communities and pedophilia that justify increasing attacks on trans rights and trans existence,” they said, comparing the attack to the right-wing trend of labeling teachers who discuss sexuality or gender identity in the classroom as “groomers.”

The English origins of “cisgender” have been more reliably traced by the Oxford English Dictionary and others to a University of Minnesota graduate student, who dropped the word without fanfare into an online post three decades ago.

“Issues of interest are transphobia, hostility, general knowledge and understanding, attitudes of the queer community and cisgendered people, etc.,” Dana Defosse wrote in 1994 on alt.transgender — a discussion board on Usenet, which is something like an early predecessor of Reddit. “Please forward if you can!”

Defosse had no notion she was helping revolutionize language at the time, she told The Washington Post. She just wanted help with a research project — and a word that didn’t imply the opposite of transgender was “normal.”

“I didn’t have any intention to create a word, only to be able to communicate in a way that was more equitable,” she said. “I don’t really take credit for it being some kind of innovation on my part. I think it was a natural evolution of the language, and I just happened to be the one that wrote it.”

Many researchers credit her all the same — though, as is often the case with the history of language, it’s hard to be precise. A transgender man named Carl Buijs claimed he coined the word on a different Usenet board in 1996, using a similar logic to Defosse. (“It just hit me: non-trans = cis. Therefore, cisgendered.”)

The word slowly gained traction among English speakers through online forums and books such as Julia Serano’s 2007 manifesto, “Whipping Girl.” By 2014, Facebook had added “cisgender” to its list of gender options.

“South Park” made the word the focus of its 250th episode the same year. In the “The Cissy,” Cartman’s antics cause his elementary school to let students use whichever bathroom they are most comfortable in. The few students who are bothered by the change are given an alternative to gendered facilities: “cissy bathrooms.”

The Oxford English Dictionary officially added the word in 2015.

But the explosion of attention on gender identity has coincided with attacks. Many are physical; a 2014 report by the State Department’s Office for Victims of Crime cited “shockingly high levels sexual abuse and assault” against transgender people.

Others are rhetorical. The “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling acquired a new fandom in recent years for suggesting that transgender women may not really be women — or that extending rights to them endangers cisgender women. Asking LGBTQ+ advocates to define a woman has become a favored tactic of conservative politicians. A new law in Indiana will require schools to inform parents when a child changes their pronouns.

In 2020, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner took to Twitter to complain that “cis” was a label used to “harass or debase” people like himself. He argued the word was “a slur and term of harassment” — much like Musk did last week.

“They think having this label is tantamount to saying terrible things,” said Sally McConnell-Ginet, an expert on the language of gender and sexuality and author of the book “Words Matter: Meaning and Power.”

“But they’re thinking that because they’re being challenged, actually, to recognize that it’s not inevitable that you behave in the ways associated with the label that is put on you when you are born.”

It was not clear whether Twitter had actually suspended anyone for using the term, as Musk threatened. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But his words had an effect. At least 29 million users viewed Musk’s tweet, according to Twitter’s metrics. Thousands of people responded, many to thank him or question his dedication to free speech.

Someone altered the Wikipedia definition for “cisgender” the same day, which briefly caused Google to misinform people who searched for the term that “cisgender is a derogatory slur word.” (A Google spokesperson told The Post that the incident was an automated mishap, and was quickly corrected: “We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that’s what happened here.”)

Defosse said she never expected the word to become this politicized 29 years ago — though she can understand why it’s come under attack.

“Cisgender has been seismic as a word because it forces people to accept that they have a gender identity,” she said. “Certain people have been able to avoid that reality, and that avoidance is part and parcel to the basic core principles of patriarchy: that certain attributes that are attributed by one’s biological sex, i.e. gender, are innate.”

Defosse kept a low profile for decades and did not publicly take credit for her linguistic contribution until February, when anti-trans attacks prompted her to publish an article on HuffPost. “I am disheartened that a term I only intended to improve the precision of the English language may have become a divisive tool in today’s toxic landscape of exclusion and violence,” she wrote.

She has become the target of online harassment campaigns since then, she said, including “vile” messages that imply she’s a groomer or pedophile.

Language, famously, is a messy thing. Anyone can define or redefine a word any way they like. Whether other people use it is another matter — and that’s what’s separates “cisgender” from the chaff.

“We see so much more use of it, even among people who a decade ago would not use that word,” Enke said. “They’re using it all the time, because it works.”

