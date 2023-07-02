The Boswords Summer Tournament is approaching on July 23. This will be both an in-person event and a virtual one for those who can’t make the trip to the Boston area (I can’t attend in person this year, myself), but make sure to sign up if you want to solve some fun puzzles on a Sunday in July. There’s more information at the link above.
Some answers and clues from today’s 128-word themeless:
- 1A: [Dodge on the street] is SWERVE. Starting off with a slight bit of misdirection, in case you thought of “Dodge” as the car make.
- 25A: [Personalized social, medical and mental health services that support people who may be socially or physically transitioning] is GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE. One of the joys I get from writing themeless puzzles is that I can start with whatever answers I want. When it comes to Sunday-size themelesses, I get to start with any 16- to 21-letter phrase that wouldn’t fit in a standard 15-by-15 daily puzzle. I thought this was a good one, although in today’s puzzle, I didn’t start from this answer; it was sort of a lucky find after I built the middle of the grid. Anyhow, I put “may be” in the clue because I think it’s worth a reminder that gender-affirming care is something that both transgender and cisgender people can receive.
- 45A: [Music critic’s output?] is DISS TRACK. A diss track hits a lot harder than other forms of insults just because of the great effort it takes to make one.
- 47A: [They’re very cool and often wear top hats] is SNOWMEN. My favorite clue today just because of the image it evokes.
- 61A: [Show stoppers?] is TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. I started the grid from here. This was an example where I thought of the clue first and found an answer that would fit it, then when I saw the answer was 21 letters, it became fodder for a themeless.
- 68A: [Volleyball player Gabrielle who makes an appearance in “Air Bud: Spikes Back”] is Gabrielle REECE. Have any of my readers seen “Air Bud: Spikes Back?” I have not.
- 97A: [“What I said about you is true, though”] is “IF THE SHOE FITS, WEAR IT.” The first 19-letter answer that I used in this spot after building the middle of the grid was the 1998 film “THE MAN IN THE IRON MASK.” It’s a decent answer and was facilitating good fill throughout the bottom better than other options I saw, but I fretted that a movie that you may or may not have seen a while back wouldn’t have the same punch as GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE and TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. So when I saw that IRON became the answer at 103D, I clued it that way: [“The Man in the ___ Mask” (1998 film)].
- 27D: [Sodas that sound like certain socks] is NEHIS. They’re pronounced like “knee-highs.”
- 39D: [2018 film in which Lady Gaga performed “I’ll Never Love Again”] is “A STAR IS BORN.” I haven’t seen this film, either, but with apologies to Gabrielle Reece, I imagine that it may have performed a little better than “Air Bud: Spikes Back.”
- 45D: [Polar-ized state?] is DEEP FREEZE. I thankfully got to experience the opposite of that while on vacation.
- 50D: [Chancellor Scholz] is OLAF Scholz. Just last week I had [Chancellor Adenauer] for the answer KONRAD.
- 96D: [Keep taking Elles?] is RENEW. This clue probably only works if you pronounce the S in it, as in the Americanized plural of the magazine Elle, since you don’t pronounce the S in the French word “Elles.” The idea of it amused me, though.
- 98D: [“You’re simply the best / Better ___ all the rest” (lyric sung by Tina Turner)] is THAN. Just a nod to the late, great singer.
What did you think?