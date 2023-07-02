1A: [Dodge on the street] is SWERVE. Starting off with a slight bit of misdirection, in case you thought of “Dodge” as the car make.

25A: [Personalized social, medical and mental health services that support people who may be socially or physically transitioning] is GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE. One of the joys I get from writing themeless puzzles is that I can start with whatever answers I want. When it comes to Sunday-size themelesses, I get to start with any 16- to 21-letter phrase that wouldn’t fit in a standard 15-by-15 daily puzzle. I thought this was a good one, although in today’s puzzle, I didn’t start from this answer; it was sort of a lucky find after I built the middle of the grid. Anyhow, I put “may be” in the clue because I think it’s worth a reminder that gender-affirming care is something that both transgender and cisgender people can receive.

45A: [Music critic’s output?] is DISS TRACK. A diss track hits a lot harder than other forms of insults just because of the great effort it takes to make one.

47A: [They’re very cool and often wear top hats] is SNOWMEN. My favorite clue today just because of the image it evokes.

61A: [Show stoppers?] is TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. I started the grid from here. This was an example where I thought of the clue first and found an answer that would fit it, then when I saw the answer was 21 letters, it became fodder for a themeless.

68A: [Volleyball player Gabrielle who makes an appearance in “Air Bud: Spikes Back”] is Gabrielle REECE. Have any of my readers seen “Air Bud: Spikes Back?” I have not.

97A: [“What I said about you is true, though”] is “IF THE SHOE FITS, WEAR IT.” The first 19-letter answer that I used in this spot after building the middle of the grid was the 1998 film “THE MAN IN THE IRON MASK.” It’s a decent answer and was facilitating good fill throughout the bottom better than other options I saw, but I fretted that a movie that you may or may not have seen a while back wouldn’t have the same punch as GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE and TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. So when I saw that IRON became the answer at 103D, I clued it that way: [“The Man in the ___ Mask” (1998 film)].

27D: [Sodas that sound like certain socks] is NEHIS. They’re pronounced like “knee-highs.”

39D: [2018 film in which Lady Gaga performed “I’ll Never Love Again”] is “A STAR IS BORN.” I haven’t seen this film, either, but with apologies to Gabrielle Reece, I imagine that it may have performed a little better than “Air Bud: Spikes Back.”

45D: [Polar-ized state?] is DEEP FREEZE. I thankfully got to experience the opposite of that while on vacation.

50D: [Chancellor Scholz] is OLAF Scholz. Just last week I had [Chancellor Adenauer] for the answer KONRAD.

96D: [Keep taking Elles?] is RENEW. This clue probably only works if you pronounce the S in it, as in the Americanized plural of the magazine Elle, since you don’t pronounce the S in the French word “Elles.” The idea of it amused me, though.