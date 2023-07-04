The secrets behind the crazy costumes on ‘And Just Like That ...’

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consider the pigeon. Perhaps the humblest pest in the cosmopolitan animal kingdom, the pigeon got an unexpected high fashion glow up when it appeared as a 3D printed handbag in Jonathan Anderson’s Fall 2022 JW Anderson menswear collection, becoming an unexpected sleeper it-bag when it appeared in stores last fall for $890.

But it wasn’t until paparazzi photos from the set of “And Just Like That …” showed it in the hands of Carrie Bradshaw — the “Sex and the City” heroine played across two films and two TV series by Sarah Jessica Parker — that it became a bona fide hit. The Cut, Harper’s Bazaar, CNN and multiple tiktokers anointed what Vogue called “the cult kooky bag” as the coolest handbag of the year.

Costume designer Molly Rogers, who oversees the wardrobe for “And Just Like That …” along with Danny Santiago, was tipped off to the bag by the director of a documentary chronicling the reboot’s first season. “I thought, that is old-school-’Sex-and-the-City’-go-viral,” Rogers said. “GET IT.”

The bag sold out almost instantly when fans saw Parker carrying it, with fans forced to join a waitlist to buy one. (It’s now back in stock on the brand’s site).

Twenty-five years after “Sex and the City debuted, the sexual politics of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda may no longer be cutting-edge. (Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha, initially declined to join AJLT but will appear in an episode later this season). But its clothing remains an object of fascination and a launchpad for unlikely trends, from pigeon bags to puffer gowns to house dresses.

In an era when ridiculous clothes barely warrant a raised eyebrow, the franchise has somehow managed to make its wardrobe into a source of humor, curiosity and often consternation for viewers and the internet at large.

When the reboot launched in 2021, Patricia Field, the original costume designer for “Sex and The City” was already working on “Emily In Paris,” so Rogers, a Field protégé, stepped in to carry the torch.

“The fitting room on that show has always been a fun, creative, safe place where the outside world doesn’t really intervene with what we’re trying to do,” Rogers said. “That freedom is rare in this world because of all the judgments.”

“And Just Like That. …” debuted on HBO Max — now Max — as a “new chapter” in the Sex and the City extended universe. But before a single episode aired, social media users were dissecting the costumes. The Instagram account @justlikethatcloset, with more than 120,000 followers, identifies the pieces on the show, often months before episodes air, using paparazzi images and screenshots. Similar accounts, like @findingcarriescloset and, most famously, Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni’s @everyoutfitonsatc, do the same for the original TV series.

Rogers knows fans are watching — even before the show airs.

“I get mad when we have to go outside and do a New York exterior,” Rogers said, “because I like to keep everything underground, so when you’re anticipating an episode you don’t feel like you’ve seen it all”

“The second someone walks out of the trailer,” Santiago said, “there’s four or five paparazzi taking pictures, and within 20 minutes, it’s already posted online.”

They don’t plan for the outfits to be shocking. “It just seems to happen naturally,” Rogers said.

Of course, this was always the show’s remit. Field, Rogers said, “always said that this show can be a moving fashion magazine.” Her mix of runway clothes and vintage helped start trends like visible bra straps and Manolo Blahnik shoes, plus handbags like Fendi’s Baguette and Dior’s Saddle Bag that continue to be bestsellers.

“I think overall, the look of [Sex and the City] was very trendy, very escapist, very exuberant,” said Fairless, whose “Every Outfit” empire with Garroni includes a popular podcast of the same name. “I love that Patricia Field convinced Middle America that the women in New York are wearing shocking lime and fuchsia out on the streets.”

Spurred on by paparazzi culture and nostalgia-fueled terminally online millennials and zoomers, the clothes seem to have entered a new era of newsworthiness.

They have always been plot points — most famously, Carrie realizes she has no savings to remain in her apartment when it converts from rental to co-op, after having spent more than $30,000 on shoes — but they are just as often conversation-starters when they appear on screen with little or no commentary.

On the show’s official podcast, hosted by executive producer Michael Patrick King, he and the writers gloat about their fashion wins, from the appearance of Loewe’s viral balloon shoes when Carrie goes on a Bergdorfs shopping spree, to Lisa Todd Wexley’s custom Valentino gown and feathered headpiece. Even as fashion brands embrace television, the appearance of such recognizably insider pieces is unusual.

For many fans (and longtime SATC skeptics), that focus on fashion is what makes the show objectionably materialist, and what inspired many fans to object to the two feature films, released in 2008 and 2011.

But the inventive frivolity of earlier seasons of SATC is what remains the show’s fashion legacy.

“There’s this golden era, in season three and four where it’s the perfect combination,” Garroni said. “They’re starting to get access to clothing that’s on the runway, but they’re not so overloaded with fashion options [and] there’s still an element of realism in the sense that Carrie will rewear a Fendi baguette a couple of times over a season.”

When the show got bigger, and Field started to incorporate pieces like an alleged $80,000 Versace couture gown, the show seemed to prioritize showstopping clothes at the expense of realism. The balance between luxury and bargain-bin style that made the earlier seasons so winning disappeared.

It may be that the show’s true legacy is less about igniting trends than convincing viewers to embrace genuine fashion weirdness. The looks that seem to grab attention more recently are not the obvious showstoppers like fantastical couture gowns or head-to-toe runway ensembles, but moments that seem almost like a fashion dare, like a gala get-up that Garroni and Fairless deemed “sexy equestrian rubber fetishist” or a Balenciaga-Gucci mash-up purse that Carrie used in AJLT’s first season. Fans also eagerly anticipate the return of previous looks, like Carrie’s repurposed Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, which originally appeared in the first film. Garroni calls such reappearances “our Easter eggs.”

Still, when costume designers are eager to represent reality in scripted television, with the clothes of “Succession” and “The White Lotus” earning wide praise for their almost documentarian approach, “And Just Like That …” may seem to represent fashion fantasy run amok.

What makes the costumes so rich is their method-like design process. Parker, Rogers and Santiago often spend more than eight hours in costume fittings. Parker has an almost monastic devotion to the persona of her character — at one point, Rogers recalled, she reached for a winter bathrobe that was pulled for an interior scene and decided she wanted Carrie to wear it on the street.

“Carrie is a character, but Carrie is a New Yorker,” Rogers said. “We always try to reflect on that person — who is that New York girl, and how does she become believable?” For this season, that meant incorporating more books for subway reading and sweatshirts and tote bags with the names of New York newspapers and artists.

This obsessive wardrobing methodology is similar to the approach Jeremy Strong took in playing Kendall Roy on “Succession” — incorporating his own understanding of Loro Piana into the character’s look, working with costume designer Michelle Matland.

It’s a practice Strong borrowed from his idol Daniel Day Lewis, who, for example, partnered closely with the costume designer Mark Bridges for “Phantom Thread,” dressing himself by going into his character’s actual closet and emerging in whatever felt right for the scene.

In fact, some of the second season’s strangest style choices are Parker’s own, like a peculiar way of tucking her necklace off to the side, into her bra strap. “That’s her little quirk,” Santiago said. “She does that in real life.” A tote bag covered in pink tape with the names of Democratic candidates running for election last fall was another viral moment while the show was filming, but was in fact Parker’s creation.

Perhaps what makes the show indelible is that the clothes have a way of looking somehow timeless, even if they aren’t “classic” in the usual sense of the term. What looked outrageous in 2002 looks just as outrageous today, even if there are more fans eagerly replicating the looks. Pigeons, after all, never go out of style.

