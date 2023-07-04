Celebrities love wood. They’re not alone.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When it comes to wood, celebrities are obsessed — at least that’s what viewers have gleaned from tours of their homes. RuPaul’s wooden sewing box was once owned by “the one and only” Ann-Margret Olsson, he said. Kirsten Dunst said her rich brown bathroom door is from former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s building. Serena Williams points out that she got her doors from Nepal.

Since 2012, Architectural Digest has taken the masses inside celebrity homes through its “Open Door” series, a sort of zhuzhed-up iteration of “MTV Cribs.” And in doing so, the series inadvertently amassed a woodpile of what Los Angeles comedy writer and director Karolyn McKenzie calls “celebrity wood brags,” distinct origin stories owners tell about the reclaimed wood in their homes.

Two TikToks, now with about 2.9 million views combined, were McKenzie’s attempt, under her “Crazy Salad Comedy” moniker, to capture all the times famous figures spoke highly of wood during house tours.

In McKenzie’s first video, which she posted last week, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard gush about their teak bathtub made by Scottish barrel makers, while twinkling piano music plays in the background.

“The neck of this guitar was made from wood that was recovered during the renovation of the Chelsea hotel, which is somewhere I lived at one time,” said actor Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos,” “The White Lotus”) as he showed off the instrument’s deep red hue. “The body was from an old bar called Chumley’s.”

“The moment that I knew that this was the place that we would raise our kids is this 300-year-old oak tree,” Jeremiah Brent said while his husband, Nate Berkus, made treelike gestures with his hands.

McKenzie said she loved “the hilarious specifics of the wood brags: the piers of Venice, Italy! Scottish barrel makers! Incredible Amish communities!”

As an avid watcher of HGTV, she saw that many people, regardless of their fame or wealth, take pride in their good wood. But it was personal, too. Her grandma used to brag so much about all the maple around her home that she was buried in a maple coffin. “‘It’s good wood!’ she’d always say and then knock on it,” McKenzie said.

When Hannah Stella, a 32-year-old writer in New York, watched McKenzie’s TikToks, she realized she did the same thing. (Celebrities, they really are just like us.)

Stella’s current obsession in her home is a set of three Yakusugi nesting trays, made from cedar trees on the southern Japanese island of Yakushima, and honored with a feature in her latest TikTok apartment tour. She bought the trays, along with some other wooden kitchenware for friends, while visiting the island in 2017.

“When you see it in person, and perhaps on the video as well, just the grain is very pretty and unique, and it’s shiny,” Stella says of the Yakusugi on her coffee table.

“And I think it’s nice to have an object in our home, whether they’re like my little trays or some of the celebrities’ crazy dining tables or the teak bathtub, … that feel a little bit special.”

“I think everybody is very into romanticizing their lives right now,” Stella added. “Whether it has the backstory or not, … I think it’s nice to hold things and touch things that have been in our home that are beautiful.”

As McKenzie’s TikToks went viral, commenters weighed in with their own brags.

“Not to brag, but I have a bread box from the 80’s that was once owned by my alcoholic grandpa,” one user wrote.

“Not to brag but i keep a stick under my bed that i found on the ground when i was 12,” another wrote.

At the end of McKenzie’s first TikTok, she spliced in a clip of Michael Kors, who shows off two pieces in his “Open Door” home tour.

He holds a stick in each hand as he waxes poetic about nature and craftsmanship being side by side and how the sticks “perfectly complement these Nakashima nesting tables” in his Greenwich Village penthouse. But, ultimately, there’s only so much to say. “Here’s the stick, and here’s the porcelain replication of the stick.”

