Nancy Yao out as Smithsonian women’s history museum boss

Nancy Yao, who had been criticized for her handling of sexual harassment allegations at a New York museum, has withdrawn from a prestige post as the Smithsonian’s founding director of a new women’s history museum. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement sent to The Washington Post on Wednesday, the Smithsonian said Yao has withdrawn “due to family issues that require her attention.” Yao’s planned June start date as founding director of the American Women’s History Museum had been delayed indefinitely after a Post report in April detailing several whistleblower retaliation lawsuits she’d settled while she was the head of the Museum of Chinese in America, known as MOCA. After the Post article was published, the Smithsonian announced that it was reconsidering the hiring and contracted with an outside firm to conduct an investigation of the allegations included in the article.

The Smithsonian has appointed Melanie Adams, the Roger Ferguson and Annette Nazareth director of the Anacostia Community Museum, to serve as interim director, said spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas. The current interim director, Lisa Sasaki, is being transferred to another, yet-to-be-disclosed Smithsonian leadership post. A search for a new permanent director is underway, St. Thomas said.

Yao could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Smithsonian had announced the hiring of Yao in mid-March, selecting her to lead the development of a museum that was authorized by Congress in 2020 but that has yet to be built. She was asked to take on a task similar to the one that her would-be boss, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, had filled when he led the development of the hugely successful National Museum of African American History and Culture in the years before its 2016 opening.

In the Smithsonian’s news release about Yao taking charge of the American Women’s History Museum, Bunch said that “Nancy’s proven experience, skill and leadership will be crucial in bringing to life the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and enabling it to creatively tell a more robust and complete story about who we are as a nation.”

Yao was chosen by the Smithsonian after eight years of leading MOCA, a small institution in New York’s Chinatown area. During her tenure there, she had earned praise from some national organizations, such as the Ford Foundation, which named MOCA one of “America’s Cultural Treasures.” MOCA’s website also featured a testimonial from Bunch.

At MOCA, Yao had proved to be a prodigious fundraiser, amassing tens of millions of dollars for a planned remake of the museum’s current location designed by Maya Lin, the artist and architect who designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. Fundraising prowess is often seen as a key skill at museums in the early stages of development, and it’s a talent prized at the Smithsonian, which receives some funding from Congress, but also relies heavily on private donations.

Before being offered the Smithsonian job, Yao’s public profile had reached its zenith in early 2020 when she oversaw the months-long effort to salvage and restore tens of thousands of artifacts following a five-alarm fire at MOCA’s collections and research center. For all the positive publicity and good will generated by the fire-recovery effort, Yao still clashed at times with longtime museum supporters and others in Chinatown who accused her of accepting grant money from the administration of then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in return for allegedly supporting a city plan to build a massive jail in Chinatown. Yao vigorously denied doing so.

But her denials did little to assuage activists in the area, who were also angered that her ally, a landlord named Jonathan Chu, who served as the museum’s co-chair, had forced the re-location of a popular unionized Chinatown restaurant that struggled to pay rent during the covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2021, 19 members of an arts collective pulled their work from the museum in protest. Later that year protestors demanding Yao’s resignation demonstrated outside the museum as it re-opened following a year-long closure prompted by the pandemic.

While Yao was engaged in a very public clash with some in the Chinatown community, she was also enmeshed in a deepening crisis behind closed doors because of internal criticism of her handling of sex harassment allegations. In 2021, three different former MOCA employees filed wrongful termination lawsuits alleging they’d been fired in retaliation for reporting sexual harassments complaints on behalf of several young women staffers.

While the three whistleblowers were fired, two men who were accused of harassment kept their jobs. Between September 2021 and September 2022, MOCA settled all three wrongful termination lawsuits without admitting wrongdoing. (The terms of two of the settlements were undisclosed. One suit was settled for $55,000, including attorney fees, according to court records.)

On April 20, The Post published an article detailing allegations in the lawsuits and drawing from interviews with seven former staffers who described incidents and an office environment that generally matched the content of the lawsuits. The Post also reported that Yao had hired the museum’s IT supervisor as human resources director, even though he had no experience in human resources.

In responses to questions from The Post in preparation for that article, the Smithsonian said it was hiring a firm to conduct “a more comprehensive review of the underlying facts and will reevaluate the situation once that is complete. We take these allegations seriously and want to ensure a fair and more comprehensive review.” (Later, in response to additional questions from The Post, the Smithsonian identified the firm conducting the review as the Mintz Group, a prominent international firm that conducts background checks and investigates a range of alleged wrongdoing, including corruption, fraud and workplace misconduct.)

Yao texted The Post that “any allegations can be made without proof,” warned about sources who “collude, muck rake and falsify” and described the settlements as “nuisance agreements.” She did not respond to requests to elaborate or substantiate her characterizations. She also texted that the firings were caused by “severe budget pressures.”

The Smithsonian originally hired Russell Reynolds Associates, a large international executive search firm, to assist in filling the job eventually offered to Yao. In a statement sent to The Post, a Russell Reynolds spokeswoman said the company reviewed public records as part of its due diligence for the executive search and “also advised the Smithsonian to conduct a formal background check, after which [the Smithsonian] moved forward with their selection process.”

Yao told The Post she was first contacted by the Smithsonian about the women’s history museum job in late 2022. The Smithsonian’s announcement of her hiring coincided with national Women’s History Month.

“When the opportunity came,” she told The Post at the time, “ and this is a sort of a cliché phrase — I felt like those people I met at the Smithsonian, they saw me.”

Thomas Floyd and Alice Crites contributed to this story.

