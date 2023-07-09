On Friday, surfer Sarah Brady posted screenshots on her Instagram and accused her ex-partner, the actor Jonah Hill, of misogyny and emotional abuse.
Jonah Hill’s ex says his texts are ‘a warning to all girls’
Brady made the posts on Instagram Stories, meaning they disappeared after a short period, but screenshots of them have circulated widely on social media alongside criticism of Hill’s alleged behavior.
Here’s what you need to know about Hill and Brady, who did not immediately respond Sunday to questions sent to their social media or representatives.