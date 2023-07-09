Style

Jonah Hill’s ex says his texts are ‘a warning to all girls’

By
July 9, 2023 at 3:22 p.m. EDT
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the “Don't Look Up” movie premiere in December 2021. Brady has accused Hill, a former romantic partner, of emotional abuse. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
3 min

On Friday, surfer Sarah Brady posted screenshots on her Instagram and accused her ex-partner, the actor Jonah Hill, of misogyny and emotional abuse.

In the texts Brady shared, a person whose number she saved under the name “Jonah” asked her to take down social media posts, stop modeling and cut off friendships with some men and “women who are in unstable places.” She said Friday that she hoped Hill’s friends will “hold him accountable” and that her posts were “a warning to all girls.”

Brady made the posts on Instagram Stories, meaning they disappeared after a short period, but screenshots of them have circulated widely on social media alongside criticism of Hill’s alleged behavior.

Here’s what you need to know about Hill and Brady, who did not immediately respond Sunday to questions sent to their social media or representatives.

