Growing up, I had a complicated relationship with my curly hair. I always felt different from the rest of my peers who had straight, silky hair. That didn’t change as I got older. So I decided to shave my head. Some thought it was too extreme. But I found an unexpected freedom in letting my hair go.
My curly hair didn’t meet Korean beauty standards. So I shaved it off.
