ALTAR. The statue or image of the deity on the altar is 1A: [Setting for an image of a deity during the Hindu ritual of puja] is. The statue or image of the deity on the altar is called Vigraha . You can read more about the Hindu puja here

45A: [Fantastic liquid asset?] is POTION. “Fantastic” refers to fantasy here rather than being excellent, although I suppose a magical potion could be excellent depending on the effects.

82A: ["___-Loompa doompadee-doo” (lyric from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”)] is OOMPA. This isn’t an instance of Captain Obvious singing even though the clue begins with a quote and a fill-in-the-blank like the captain does, but it was actually this puzzle that taught me the spelling of that second part of the lyric. I’d always assumed it was something like “doobity-doo,” but since the first two syllables of “doompadee-doo” rhyme with Oompa and Loompa, in retrospect it seems, well, obvious.

112A: [Pint-size head?] is FROTH. My favorite clue today, and credit where due — I didn’t come up with it. My wife thought of it when I was struggling to think of a clue and it made me laugh.

6D is ESPY and 90D is OBIE, both clued as [Award for a great play]. A great sports play for the former, a great theater play for the latter.

CBS. I really wanted this show to be a crossword puzzle reality competition hosted by Stella Zawistowski, since that’s the same name as Stella’s 9D: ["Tough as Nails” network] is. I really wanted this show to be a crossword puzzle reality competition hosted by Stella Zawistowski, since that’s the same name as Stella’s puzzle blog and her new book

SIDEWAYS. I spent a while debating with myself whether I should clue this as the 2004 film in California wine country with Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh, but I chose a more generic path this time. However, I did learn why the movie and the book it’s based on are called “Sideways.” It’s not because the two main characters (played by Giamatti and Church) go on a trip where everything goes awry; it’s apparently because the wine valleys where the film takes place 32D: [How things go when things go awry] is. I spent a while debating with myself whether I should clue this as the 2004 film in California wine country with Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh, but I chose a more generic path this time. However, I did learn why the movie and the book it’s based on are called “Sideways.” It’s not because the two main characters (played by Giamatti and Church) go on a trip where everything goes awry; it’s apparently because the wine valleys where the film takes place run from east to west

37D: [Traditional Maori dance] is HAKA. While I was in Hawaii, I got to see a group of dancers perform the haka along with many other traditional Polynesian dances during an evening show called “Hā: Breath of Life” at the Polynesian Cultural Center. It was an incredible performance.

58D: [Tough Mudder competitor’s woe] is ACHE. The Tough Mudder is a 10-to-12-mile endurance event featuring obstacle courses and muddy terrains. My brothers have each done it once. I, however, don’t think I’ll be trying it any time soon, but at least I can give it a nod in a clue.

COUP. A test-solver of mine pointed out that you could plausibly answer GOUT here first. It shares two of the same letters and, as I found out, gout was called the “ 61D: [Royal pain?] is. A test-solver of mine pointed out that you could plausibly answer GOUT here first. It shares two of the same letters and, as I found out, gout was called the “ disease of kings ” because it was a common ailment among European rulers of centuries’ past.

79D: [1990s NBA star nicknamed “The Reign Man”] is SHAWN KEMP. Kemp and Gary Payton were the leaders of some really good Seattle SuperSonics teams in the 1990s; in fact, they were my go-to duo when I played “NBA Jam,” even more so than my hometown Chicago Bulls. Those Sonics teams ran into some shocking first-round upsets (in 1994 against the Nuggets and 1995 against the Lakers) and then lost in the 1996 NBA Finals to the Bulls. That made this Bulls fan happy, but I had expected the Sonics would be competitive for many years to come and maybe return to the Finals. They never did. Kemp was traded to the Cavaliers in 1997, Payton was traded to the Bucks in 2003, and the Sonics moved the franchise to Oklahoma City in 2008. Just some NBA history from a longtime fan for you.

83D: [World Cup “woo-hoo!”] is OLE (olé). The Women’s World Cup is approaching soon, starting on July 20.