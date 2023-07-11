Will found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is valid, jury says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The dispute over the singer’s estate began after a second handwritten document dated 2014 was found in the singer’s couch shortly after the first will was found in 2019, when her niece scoured her home for records, the Associated Press reported.

Franklin, who was unwed when she died at age 76, left behind four sons — Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and Ted White Jr. Clarence Franklin, the eldest, has special needs and is represented by a legal guardian.

The Tuesday ruling favored Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, whose lawyers had argued that the handwritten documents dated 2014 should override the 2010 will discovered in the cabinet. Their brother Ted White II maintained that the 2010 will, found under lock and key, should precede papers found in a couch.

Both documents were not formally typed and contained passages that were at times difficult to decipher.

Attorneys for Kecalf Franklin, Edward Franklin and Ted White II did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Travis M. Andrews contributed to this report.

