See what’s in the SAG-AFTRA strike notice on what actors can and can’t do

On Thursday, as the national board of SAG-AFTRA voted unanimously to strike against studios and streamers, effective midnight tonight, it issued a strike notice and order laying out rules its members must follow. The rules apply to tens of thousands of film and television actors.
The order said that, aside from some exceptions, “covered services” and other work under those contracts must be withheld, including principal on-camera work, principal off-camera work, background work and stand-in work.
Principal on-camera work is defined as a broad range of performance work, including acting, singing and dancing, as well as stunt work, motion-capture performance and puppeteering.
Principal off-camera work includes voice acting, singing and narration, as well as working on TV and film trailers. And background work includes costume fittings, camera tests and wardrobe tests.
Perhaps most potentially damaging to upcoming events involving SAG-AFTRA talent, the strike order also forbids promotion and publicity work covered under the contracts, including conventions, festivals, award shows, podcast appearances, junkets and fan expos. The actors must also not promote covered Hollywood projects on social media.
If the strike lasts at least a week, such a rule would affect many appearances at San Diego Comic-Con, which officially begins July 20 and typically has a massive Hollywood presence. If the strike lasts significantly longer than that, campaigning for the Emmy Awards would apparently also be forbidden; the ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 18.
The strike order also forbids negotiating or entering into agreements tied to merchandising connected to a “covered project,” and the “creation and use of digital replicas.”
The order also issued overall rules that must be followed throughout the strike, including: Members must not cross SAG-AFTRA picket lines (aside from some exceptions), and members must “instruct their agent and/or other representatives to discontinue conducting negotiations on their behalf, with the studios, streamers and networks for covered services.”
The strike order was signed by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.
Read the full SAG-AFTRA strike notice
Can’t see the notice? Click here.
Hollywood shutdown
What’s happening: Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union announced a decision to strike after negotiations over a new contract failed. They will join Hollywood writers, who have been on strike since early May. Follow live updates as the strike unfolds.
Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike? The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America say their demands are meant to protect their members as the entertainment industry is in an era of rapid change.
What has the writers’ strike halted? With writers and actors both going on strike, the film industry will likely grind to a halt. Here’s what to know about the strikes’ impacts on Hollywood. This is only the second time in history a joint strike has happened, with the last occurrence in 1960 when Ronald Reagan led SAG.