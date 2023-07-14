How long will the SAG actors’ strike last? Months, possibly.

Hollywood shutdown

What’s happening: Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union announced a decision to strike after negotiations over a new contract failed. They will join Hollywood writers, who have been on strike since early May. Follow live updates as the strike unfolds.

Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike? The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America say their demands are meant to protect their members as the entertainment industry is in an era of rapid change. Here are the SAG strike rules.

What has the writers’ strike halted? With writers and actors both going on strike, the film industry will likely grind to a halt. Here’s what to know about the strikes’ impacts on Hollywood. This is only the second time in history a joint strike has happened, with the last occurrence in 1960 when Ronald Reagan led SAG.