Residuals are a key issue for Hollywood strikers. Here’s how they work.

But this movement is also tied to a modern phenomenon: the way streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney Plus have reshaped the entertainment industry.

As long as there have been strikes, those strikes have been about wages and conditions. The historic double walkout that ground Hollywood to a standstill this week is no exception.

Leaders of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted Thursday to join the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has had a weeks-long strike against major studios, arguing that the streaming era has allowed them to cut workers out of profits.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA say this new age of entertainment has eaten into a significant portion of actors’ and writers’ income. And when it comes to money, the unions have one issue in particular on their minds: residuals.