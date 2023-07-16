I felt alone in my period disorder. Then I learned how common it was.

July 16, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. EDT
The stigma around menstruation kept me from discussing my premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) symptoms with friends. After opening up about my diagnosis, I quickly found out that it was a common disorder with which many of my friends were living. I went from feeling incredibly alone in my experience to being overwhelmed with love and support. Had I shared my experience sooner, I wouldn’t have felt lonely in the first place.

