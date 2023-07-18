The A-listers “Barbie” ditched along the way

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, Barbie! Welcome to Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter from The Washington Post. Comments, questions, concerns? Drop me a line at unboxed@washingtonpost.com. P.S. Are you planning to take in a “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” double feature this weekend? Email me for a chance to be featured in this very newsletter! Sign up for Unboxed, a pop-up newsletter on the best memes, coverage and buzz around the “Barbie” movie. ArrowRight Despite the fact that Mattel, Warner Bros. and the cast and crew of “Barbie” have been promoting the film for months now, very little has been revealed about the actual plot going into opening weekend. Based on interviews with director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, we know that Barbie, as played by Margot Robbie, goes on a “hero’s journey” from Barbieland to the real world. We also know that Ken, as played by Ryan Gosling, has an existential crisis that manifests itself in song. But details have mostly been scant. Before we see Gerwig’s grand vision on screen, it’s worth asking: How else could this movie have turned out?

“Barbie” has been in development since roughly 2009, with several different studios, creatives and actresses attached to the project over the years. Mattel originally signed a deal with Universal Pictures, and then in 2014, the company scrapped that and went to Sony, which set up former “Sex and the City” writer Jenny Bicks to handle the script. (Bicks also wrote the criminally underrated 2003 Amanda Bynes comedy “What a Girl Wants,” which is neither here nor there.) Then Sony brought in Diablo Cody, of “Juno” fame, for a rewrite. According to Cody herself, she never managed to turn in a finished script.

“I think I know why I [s--t] the bed,” she told GQ in an interview about the failed project earlier this month. “When I was first hired for this, I don’t think the culture had ... embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet. If you look up ‘Barbie’ on TikTok you’ll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order.”

By 2016, Amy Schumer was brought on to star as Barbie, but the comedian noted on Instagram this month that she was never working on the project at the same time as Cody, and that she in fact took her own pass at the script with her sister and producing partner Kim Caramele.

That version fell apart in 2017, when Schumer dropped out of the project due to “scheduling conflicts.” She told The Hollywood Reporter last year that her vision did not align with that of Mattel executives, who wanted Barbie to be an inventor who comes up with “high heels made of Jell-O.”

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” said Schumer. In an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live!” last month, she added that the Mattel take didn’t feel “feminist and cool.”

But Mattel was persistent in the face of failure, and in 2017, Anne Hathaway was announced as a new star with a premiere date scheduled for 2020 (this proposed timing was perhaps the ultimate sign of doom). Then Sony’s option expired, and the whole project seemed cursed — until Warner Bros. took the rights, brought on Robbie and her production company LuckyChap, and landed Gerwig in 2019. (Robbie and LuckyChap also produced the Oscar-winning films “Promising Young Woman” and “I, Tonya.”)

Gerwig’s take is “brimming with optimism,” Robbie said in an interview published last week. The director told the New York Times Magazine that she made the film to appeal to people who both love and hate Barbie. “Things can be both/and,” she said. “I’m doing the thing and subverting the thing.”

Most importantly, there will be no high heels made of Jell-O. I think we can all celebrate that.

