4 sisters each had news for the others. Turns out they’re all pregnant.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Growing up in Dallas, the four Thiem sisters did everything together, from sports to summer camp. With eight years between the eldest and the youngest, they were inseparable as kids and teens. As they got older and moved to different states with their respective spouses, the sisters — Jena Primsky, 33, Jessica Hanna, 30, Jordan Sutton, 27, and Jaden Lortz, 25, all of whom go by their married names — stayed close. They talk every day.

Recently, though, their bond reached a new level: They are all pregnant, and due within a three-month span.

When Lortz heard the news about her sisters’ pregnancies, “I almost fell off the couch,” she said. “I was just so shocked and excited.”

The pregnancies were uncoordinated, the sisters said. Two of the four women used fertility treatments to help them get pregnant.

Advertisement

“We always talked about how much fun it could be if we had kids so close,” said Hanna, adding that they figured it was just wishful thinking. “We know that’s not how it works.”

Yet, to their surprise, it seems to be working out exactly that way.

And to add to the coincidence, the eldest sister, Primsky, and the youngest sister, Lortz, have the same due date: Oct. 1.

Lortz — who lives in Dallas — will be a first-time mother, while Primsky — who lives in Denver — is expecting her second child. She has a 2-year-old son named Mason, and she is the only sister who is already a mother.

When Primsky and Lortz found out about their due dates, “we were laughing and crying,” Primsky said. “How does this happen?!”

Hanna and Sutton both live in Omaha, where their family moved when the oldest sisters were in high school. Sutton is due in August, while Hanna is due in November. Although Sutton doesn’t know her baby’s sex, Hanna and Lortz are expecting girls, and Primsky is having another boy.

Sutton, the first sister to get pregnant, revealed the news to her family around Christmastime.

Advertisement

“Because of that, everyone kind of told me their news first,” she said, explaining that she kept each sisters’ confidence.

In January, Lortz called her to let her know she was pregnant, too, which stunned Sutton, she said, because she hadn’t realized Lortz and her husband were trying for a baby.

Next came Primsky, who revealed her pregnancy news to Sutton on a family trip to Florida a few weeks later. At that point, Sutton was the only sister who knew about the other pregnancies in the family, but shortly after, Lortz and Primsky shared their news with each other — and discovered they had the same due date.

There was just one sister left.

“We all knew Jessica was trying so we all agreed let’s not announce anything,” Sutton said. “We were just waiting and praying.”

Over the Easter holiday, when all four sisters visited their parents in Omaha, they all came clean.

Their mother gave them each a framed photo of the four girls as children, with the inscription “These babies are … all having their own babies.”

“I was just so in shock,” said Hanna, who, at the time, only knew Sutton was pregnant. “I just kept shaking my head. I was like, ‘This is not real.’”

Advertisement

Hanna had been trying for a baby for about a year and had been doing fertility treatments.

“It didn’t come as easy as I thought it would be,” she said. “It definitely makes it that much more surreal and exciting.”

The sisters started a group text chat and named it “Bumpin’” to share cravings, silly pregnancy memes and updates from doctors appointments.

“We’ve been close throughout our lives, and I feel like we’re even closer now,” Sutton said. “My sisters are my biggest supporters.”

Their mother is one of nine children, and the sisters have 35 first cousins.

“Each of us has cousins that are close in age with us,” Hanna said. “Just knowing how much fun that was growing up, we just really hope that our kids feel the same.”

The sisters were raised to put family first.

“We’re just trying to carry on the legacy that my grandma did such a great job laying the foundation for,” Primsky said.

The women said they know raising kids in not an easy task, and they intend to lean on one another for support.

“It’s going to be an ongoing thing for the rest of our lives and our kids’ lives,” Sutton said.

Gift this article Gift Article