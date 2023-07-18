What SAG-AFTRA actors and AMPTP studios proposed during negotiations

The union wanted an 11 percent general wage increase under the first year of a new contract. SAG-AFTRA says the studios countered with a 5 percent increase for all actors, and 11 percent only for background actors. The two sides were closer on smaller wage increases in the contract’s second and third year.

The union wanted performers to share in the residuals earned when their work is streamed, rather than earn a set rate for each streaming service, regardless of how well a show or movie does. It says studios rejected the idea.

On AI, the union requested protections that would “require informed consent and fair compensation when a ‘digital replica’ is made of a performer, or when their voice, likeness, or performance will be substantially changed using AI.” Although the AMPTP agreed to some safeguards, the union said its counteroffer “failed to address many vital concerns.”

The two sides are closer to an agreement on self-tapes, or audition videos actors are asked to film themselves, which have become more common since the coronavirus pandemic. Both have agreed to limit the number of script pages for a first audition call, but SAG-AFTRA called the AMPTP’s number “unacceptable.”

On pension and health funds, both parties have agreed to increase the contribution caps, but SAG-AFTRA says the AMPTP’s offered increase is “insufficient,” while the AMPTP called it “substantial.”

The actors union said studios have agreed to “a consultation process to guard against racist and sexist ‘wiggings’ and ‘paintdowns’ of stunt performers.”