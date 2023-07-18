What SAG-AFTRA actors and AMPTP studios proposed during negotiations

The union representing striking actors released a document late Monday detailing the status of its negotiations with studios, indicating wide gulfs between the two sides on key issues such as wage increases and artificial intelligence technology, though also signs of compromise in some areas before talks collapsed late last week.
But a spokesman for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Scott Rowe, dismissed the document as a “press release” that “deliberately [distorts] the offers made by AMPTP,” including last-minute proposals that studios offered actors during the final round of talks. “The deal that SAG-AFTRA walked away from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension & health contributions and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI,” he said.
The AMPTP, which represents major studios such as Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon and Netflix in the negotiations, released its own document outlining its proposals late last week, after SAG-AFTRA announced that its strike and a self-imposed media blackout on the two sides expired. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. The Post’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, sits on Amazon’s board.)
Here’s where SAG-AFTRA says it stood with the AMPTP on major issues just before talks broke down:
- The union wanted an 11 percent general wage increase under the first year of a new contract. SAG-AFTRA says the studios countered with a 5 percent increase for all actors, and 11 percent only for background actors. The two sides were closer on smaller wage increases in the contract’s second and third year.
- The union wanted performers to share in the residuals earned when their work is streamed, rather than earn a set rate for each streaming service, regardless of how well a show or movie does. It says studios rejected the idea.
- On AI, the union requested protections that would “require informed consent and fair compensation when a ‘digital replica’ is made of a performer, or when their voice, likeness, or performance will be substantially changed using AI.” Although the AMPTP agreed to some safeguards, the union said its counteroffer “failed to address many vital concerns.”
- The two sides are closer to an agreement on self-tapes, or audition videos actors are asked to film themselves, which have become more common since the coronavirus pandemic. Both have agreed to limit the number of script pages for a first audition call, but SAG-AFTRA called the AMPTP’s number “unacceptable.”
- On pension and health funds, both parties have agreed to increase the contribution caps, but SAG-AFTRA says the AMPTP’s offered increase is “insufficient,” while the AMPTP called it “substantial.”
- The actors union said studios have agreed to “a consultation process to guard against racist and sexist ‘wiggings’ and ‘paintdowns’ of stunt performers.”
- The union said the AMPTP refused proposals to increase penalties against studios for failing to provide actors with meal and rest breaks, and offered inadequate dry-cleaning compensation for actors who are required to bring their own costumes.
- The full document can be read here.