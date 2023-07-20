A ‘guild versus evil’ moment in Hollywood’s strike

Listen 14 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hannah Goodman glanced at her step counter a few hours after Hollywood ground to a halt: 13,969. The 31-year-old opera singer leaned against a retaining wall in the shade of trees during her fourth and final hour of picketing outside Amazon’s and HBO’s offices on West 33rd Street in Manhattan, where a humid and miserable determination had settled over about 100 marchers Friday afternoon.

A union steward shouted the stakes of the strike through a megaphone: “It’s guild versus evil, babes.”

Goodman supplements her income between stage productions by working as a stand-in and background actor for TV and film, mostly in New York period pieces such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “West Side Story.” But the money has been drying up since streaming became a primary mode of viewership for audiences. Residuals from a small on-screen part put her through a year of college a decade ago, when she first joined the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Now she is worried that artificial intelligence, a bone of contention in contract negotiations, will populate screens with human likenesses rather than actual humans — thereby cutting off a vital income stream for many workers in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

SAG-AFTRA work “really has ripple effects that go out to all the other arts,” Goodman said. If AI usage goes unchecked, screen acting “will suffer, but so many other art forms will suffer as well.”

SAG-AFTRA’s approximately 160,000 members joined the Writers Guild of America’s some 11,000 members on strike Friday in a historic move that effectively shut down Hollywood for the first time in generations. SAG-AFTRA members can neither act nor promote their work in a season of big moments for TV and film: Blockbusters “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and the new “Mission: Impossible” are in theaters this month, major film festivals launch in Venice and Telluride, Colo., in the coming months, and the Emmy Awards will celebrate television in September.

The work stoppage is the culmination of years of tension between the guilds and the studios over how to adapt to the digital age. Both the actors and writers unions want protection from AI replacing human labor, and they argue that the rise of streaming and the abandonment of cable TV have dramatically decreased their wages, all while inflation soars. On the other side of the negotiating table, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) claims that the demands overreach, especially in an industry still recovering from the pandemic, and will further injure a debilitated bottom line.

Advertisement

Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger has called the unions’ requests “not realistic,” especially in the context of pandemic-era constraints on business.

“I respect their right and their desire to get as much as they possibly can in compensation for their people,” Iger said during a CNBC interview July 13. “... But you also have to be realistic about the business environment and what this business can deliver.”

To guild members, it’s perfectly “realistic” to want health insurance and the ability to afford rent.

“We’re working actors and writers and want this to be a lifetime career, not just a hobby,” said actor Bree Rosen, on the Manhattan picket line with her 9-month-old daughter, Skye, strapped to her chest. Skye is her first child, and “one of the reasons I joined the union,” Rosen added. “For insurance, and pension, and long-term interests. With a kid, you start to think about those things.”

Advertisement

Actors and writers have walked off set before — including the 2007-2008 writers strike and a roughly three-month actors strike in 1980 — but last simultaneously picketed in 1960, when the Screen Actors Guild was led by Ronald Reagan, who argued for residual payments from TV networks.

Now, the fight is no longer just actuarial. It is existential.

“This feels like there is a level of desperation on their side, but that is matched by a level of desperation on our side,” said Graham Yost, the 63-year-old screenwriter behind the action film “Speed.” “It doesn’t feel like millionaires arguing with billionaires anymore, the way the last strike did. This is middle class arguing with billionaires.”

No one agrees on when or how this fight began.

“I think when they went to talkies, frankly,” Yost said, referring to the long-ago transition from silent cinema to sound. “I joke, but that was a huge upheaval in the business not quite 100 years ago. A lot of people were out of work, and there were a lot of new jobs. And that’s just the nature of things.”

Advertisement

Hassan Abdul-Wahid blames the digital camera, which became popular at the turn of the millennium. The 51-year-old has spent a quarter-century in what has become the “soulless business” of working cameras in various ways, as a film loader, focus puller and director of photography. He thinks the blessings of digital — it’s far cheaper, and you can shoot endlessly — helped usher in a “greedy capitalist model” for what should be a collaboration between executives and artists.

“It’s been a race to the bottom, and it’s been that way since digital came in,” Abdul-Wahid said. “I think it’s because it was predicated on this idea of cost-cutting and profit maximization, which only goes so far with gear. And obviously the next step, as anyone that’s gone to business school will tell you, is you start f---ing over your labor force.”

The final deathblow, in his eyes, came when “they started calling everything ‘content.’ I was like: ‘Okay. That’s it. Game over. We’re all line items now.’”

Advertisement

Pretty much everyone agrees that the shift from cable packages to streaming services was a proverbial bell that can’t be unrung. Streaming created a need for more “content” more quickly. Opportunities soared, but payouts and working conditions deteriorated.

“There was a sense that a rising tide would lift all boats,” said screenwriter Andy Greenwald, co-host of the Ringer podcast “The Watch.” “But this wasn’t a rising tide; it was a tsunami, and we were on the beach.”

As huge tech companies entered the entertainment landscape, they also became members of the AMPTP, even though their general interests are different from those of traditional studios. Tech giants don’t need Hollywood the way Hollywood needs them, and that puts them in a powerful position.

“The AMPTP makes no sense as an organization, because its members could not be more different from each other, and they have wildly divergent goals and wildly divergent abilities to withstand the labor unrest that they’ve caused,” Greenwald said. Whereas CBS and Universal, for example, need to provide seasonal schedules of entertainment (including one this fall) to reap advertising revenue, Amazon and Apple do not. “For Apple, entertainment is a lark,” Greenwald said. “It doesn’t matter if they make 500 movies this year and none next year. It does not matter to their bottom line.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. The Post’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, sits on Amazon’s board.)

Advertisement

Last week, an anonymous studio executive sent shivers through Hollywood by indicating that desperation was the point.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” the executive told Deadline. Another unnamed “insider” called this financial bloodletting “a cruel but necessary evil.”

Scott Rowe, a spokesman for the AMPTP, said the alliance’s member companies “are united in their interest of achieving fair and equitable contracts with the labor unions and returning the industry to work.”

Said Abdul-Wahid, the camera operator: The Deadline quotes make clear “that they’re completely and utterly happy to see all of us f---ing die.”

Before earning an Emmy nomination, before joining the writers room on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” before trying stand-up comedy in D.C., Natalie McGill covered Prince George’s County, Md., for a regional newspaper.

Advertisement

She’s glad she did. When she isn’t spending her days on picket lines — when she isn’t so exhausted that she plays Spider solitaire because she needs “something mindless to do, because my brain couldn’t handle doing anything else” — she moonlights as a freelance journalist and copy editor to pay the bills.

“In theory, everybody should be doing well financially,” said McGill, 37. “Not necessarily be stinking rich, but be able to pay their rent and pay their bills and, you know, eat food. And not everybody can do those three things.”

A whole social ecosystem has sprung up around picket lines, she said. Netflix is the best place to protest if you’re feeling chatty; if you’re not, then head to the CBS hub in Studio City, where fewer people congregate. If you’re looking to get your steps in, Disney or Warner Bros. have an ample perimeter for marching.

Advertisement

Nonunion members picket alongside them. Screenwriter Lindsay Katai, 41, said these strikes have her “much more optimistic than I was feeling last year,” when what was then HBO Max cleared its database of “Infinity Train,” a critically acclaimed animated show that she had worked on, in a cost-cutting measure. As an animation writer, she’s not covered by the WGA, but she’s picketing anyway in Los Angeles.

The studios are “not going to win,” Katai said. “They can’t win.”

It’s not just actors and writers marching — and hurting. Prop houses, poster companies, set designers, caterers, car services, craftsmen and entertainment journalists are all scrambling to adjust.

Kinyarda Wright, owner of a New York catering business, saw her company’s workload immediately reduce to small, independent productions and live events such as concerts.

“We are there to serve the people who are in front of the cameras,” Wright said. “Without them, there’s no us.”

Set decorator Chilly Nathan, 56, loves her work, but she long ago realized that it was impossible to make a living by simply doing her job. She saved up to buy an income property, which keeps her going, but it’s still not easy.

“I feel so bad for people starting out in the industry,” Nathan said, adding: “I know so many who are trying to find a way out.”

The trickle-down effect of the work stoppage has already reached entertainment media, particularly freelancers whose livelihoods depend on covering the industry. SAG-AFTRA guidelines prevent its members from promoting current and past projects in interviews, at festivals or during campaigns for award shows.

“Most entertainment journalists are freelance, so our livelihoods are unstable already,” Emily Zemler, a London-based freelance entertainment journalist, said via email. She fully supports the strikes but is having fearful flashbacks to the beginning of the pandemic. “Suddenly I can’t interview any writers or actors, which means I can’t do 70 percent of my assigned work. There’s a real fear looming among freelance entertainment journalists.”

New York hairstylist Jimmy Goode, 36, has the same flashbacks. Though he works on shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “Only Murders in the Building,” he has a theater background and can get work on Broadway, which remains open. But like his fellow hair and makeup artists, Goode is also entertaining the idea of working in a barber shop or salon.

“We’re all in the same boat: ‘Have you heard of anything?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you know anybody who needs this?’ ‘No,’” Goode said. “I’ve had friends reach out to me: ‘I would love to work on Broadway. … Can you pass my name along?’ So we’re just all helping each other the best we can.”

He added: “People are really struggling at the moment. ... We’re all just really trying to make ends meet.”

There’s a common misconception that if you’ve got a job in Hollywood writing on a popular show, you’re probably making pretty good money — but that’s often far from the case.

“We’ve all been hungry on the red carpet in borrowed clothes,” said writer-actor Jen Richards. But, she added, it’s important to appear wealthy, because “Hollywood hates the stink of desperation.”

And yet desperation colors the public debate. A prolonged strike “will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry,” said media executive Barry Diller on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“Then it needs to collapse,” tweeted TV writer David Simon in response. “If you can’t figure out how to pay your workers a full, living wage and share some profit while grossing billions, paying yourself hundreds of millions, and making wall street analysts happy with your numbers, your industry needs to be ... rubble.”

Hollywood is not yet rubble, so the rabble continues. On Saturday, at an indoor skate park in downtown Los Angeles, the Union Solidarity Coalition threw a variety show to raise money for crew members affected by the ongoing strikes.

A DJ pumped out music between announcements and patter by a trio of emcees — comedian Paul Scheer and actors Andrea Savage and Zoe Lister-Jones — along with a smattering of actors and comedians. A young, beautiful crowd navigated around skate ramps to purchase raffle tickets in hopes of snagging Taylor Swift tickets, a pub crawl with David Cross or a half-house session with a pet psychic.

Despite the jovial mood, the specter of the dual strikes hung thick in the air. “We’re all going to get bloody, but [the studios] are going to survive, and those of us who can pass through this, who aren’t living under the freeway somewhere, we’ll come back,” said game-show announcer Randy West, a SAG-AFTRA member for 42 years, in between bites of popcorn.

Actor and comedian Aisha Tyler wore a shirt that said “F--- you, Pay Me.” An unnamed woman in pigtails roller-skated around the crowd, careful not to crash into the woman in a blue Teamsters jumpsuit walking a small pup. A couple of hours into the event, Scheer announced that they’d raised $156,000 for 472 monthly health-care payments for crew members. By Sunday, that number exceeded $190,000.

“We’re thrilled with the result,” said co-organizer Alex Winter, the actor best known for portraying Bill in the Bill & Ted film series, via text message. “And also for the general feeling of goodwill across all the union members last night. I think we all really needed to get together in the flesh amidst such an uncertain and stressful time.”

At 9 p.m., after three hours in what Patton Oswalt called the “solidarity sweatbox,” rock band Fishbone took the stage. Frontman Angelo Moore began the set by shouting, “F--- the AMPTP!”

The lively crowd, perspiring to the point of glistening, responded with a happy roar. Said attendee Jade AlFitz, a producer: “I don’t think anyone here is ready to back down anytime soon.”

Anne Branigin and Emily Yahr in Washington contributed to this report. Andrews reported from Washington, Fetters Maloy from New York and Greiving from Los Angeles.

Gift this article Gift Article