Jamie Foxx, in emotional video, says illness took him to ‘hell and back’

In the video posted Saturday, Foxx said he “went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” adding that his faith, as well as the support of his family, fans and the medical staff “brought me back.”

Foxx was hospitalized in early April with an undisclosed illness, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. He reportedly became ill in Atlanta while filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with actress Cameron Diaz. He was released from the hospital in May.

Foxx is best known for his portrayal of the jazz singer Ray Charles in the biopic movie “Ray,” which in 2005 earned him a best actor Academy Award. He has also played leading roles in such films as “Django Unchained” and “Dreamgirls.”

In his video, Foxx said that his “road to recovery had some potholes” but that he was grateful to be able to return to work. He and his daughter are slated to co-host a new music game show on Fox in 2024.

Foxx said he knew people had been speculating about his illness and questioning his silence, but “to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” with “tubes running out of me” and “trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke,” he continued.

Foxx thanked his daughter and family for having kept details of his illness “airtight” and having “protected me” from the news media and the public.

The actor also mildly joked about rumors that he said had gotten out of hand, rolling his eyes to prove he had not gone blind, saying he had not been paralyzed, and tugging at his face to show that he was not a clone.

Foxx said he was grateful to be recovering, but “every once in a while I just burst into tears — it’s because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man.”

“Now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

The message was welcomed by fellow celebrities including actors Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan, and musician Justin Timberlake.

“So glad to see you back my brother,” Rapper LL Cool J wrote online. “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie,” said actress Viola Davis. Actor Will Smith teased: “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!”

Foxx ended the video on an upbeat note, saying: “I’m on my way back.”

