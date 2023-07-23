How are you supposed to know who you want to be? I am about to begin my second year of grad school, where I’m training to become an art therapist and clinical mental health counselor after spending a decade working as a freelance artist. It’s an ongoing challenge to redefine myself in relation to my profession after dedicating so much energy to constructing a career that does not feel right anymore. It’s a strange feeling to let go of what you thought you wanted.
Art became my job instead of my joy. Here’s how I found the spark again.
It’s a strange feeling to let go of what you thought you wanted
We publish comics about gender and identity every Sunday. To stay in the loop, follow @thelilynews on Instagram.