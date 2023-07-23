Two items before diving into today’s puzzle. First, good luck to everyone competing in the Boswords Summer Tournament today, whether you’re there in person or participating virtually. If you’re unable to make it there today, you can order the set for solving at home at that link above.
Today’s puzzle might play like a themeless for the most part, with just a small handful of long answers and no immediately obvious connection between them. But you’ll find that connection in the form of disconnection with the revealer at 124A: [State of division, and what the first letters of the states divided across black squares in this puzzle spell out]. Eight U.S. states have been split across black squares in this puzzle, with the first letters of those states spelling out the revealer DISUNION.
- DELAWARE splits across 5A: [Egyptian singer ___ Halim Hafez] (ABDEL) and 10A: [In the know] (AWARE).
- ILLINOIS splits across 24A: ["The Boys From Brazil” actress Palmer] (LILLI) and 25A: [Boom or crash, e.g.] (NOISE).
- SOUTH CAROLINA splits across four entries: 38A: ["The Life Aquatic With Steve ___” (2004 film)] (ZISSOU), 40A: [Marijuana ingredient hidden in “health care”] (THC), 43A: [___/ace (term for a person who usually doesn’t experience romantic or sexual attraction to others)] (ARO), and 46A: [Measure of printed space in a newspaper] (LINAGE).
- UTAH splits across 54A: [Worry] (STRESS OUT) and 56A: [Puzzle solver’s “click”] (AHA MOMENT).
- NEBRASKA splits across three entries: 73A: ["This Little Light of ___"] (MINE), 75A: [Undergarment with a center gore, at times] (BRA), and 76A: [Card game for three] (SKAT).
- IDAHO splits across 87A: [Coldplay hit that’s Spanish for “Long Live Life”] (“VIVA LA VIDA”) and 89A: [Bash at one’s home] (HOUSE PARTY).
- OREGON splits across 108A: [Tech stock site?] (APPLE STORE) and 112A: [Decayed] (GONE TO SEED).
- NEVADA splits across 121A: ["Fathers and Sons” author Ivan] (TURGENEV) and 123A: [Narrator Lovelace of Jennifer Chiaverini’s book “Enchantress of Numbers”] (ADA).
When I began to storyboard this puzzle (on a plane back from Hawaii), my first thought was for the revealer to spell out SCHISM, with a potential punny title of “State of the Disunion.” The two S’s quickly showed me this wasn’t going to work. There are only two U.S. states that begin with an S (SOUTH CAROLINA and SOUTH DAKOTA), and I didn’t think there was a good way to divide both of them — not unless I wanted to use SOUTH as part of an answer, which didn’t feel ideal for hiding either state. In any case, rethinking it gave me the chance to use DISUNION, which felt like a better meta-like answer anyway. Then the trick was figuring out how to deal with how much theme material I’d need; the divided states and DISUNION are contained in 20 different answers, which is a lot.
Some other answers and clues:
- 82A: [Leader of a movement?] is MAESTRO, during a symphony or concerto with multiple movements.
- 85A: [Majority of Europeans?] is VOWELS. As in a majority of the letters in “Europeans.” I won’t say what my original clue was in case I have a chance to drop it in a future puzzle, but I felt I had to remove it because it duplicated a key word elsewhere in the puzzle. Coming up with a replacement took way, way longer than I imagined it would, so I hope it was worth it.
- 98A: [Horrifying reply from the best man on one’s wedding day when asked to present a ring] is I LOST IT. Clues for this answer usually have to do with an excuse for why a student didn’t turn in their homework, or in some cases it’s meant as an admission of having lost one’s temper. I wanted a different scenario this time. Even though it is probably a rare occurrence, I think it’s safe to say that a best man losing one of the rings on the day of the wedding would be rather horrifying.
- 81D: [___ Baby (ink-inspired professional name of “Ink Master” contestant Kat Flores)] is TATU. While this isn’t the most common answer to find in a crossword, I didn’t just pull this name out of a hat. I used to watch “Ink Master” quite a lot several years ago and I remember Tatu Baby being on the show. There is also a Russian pop music duo named t.A.T.u. (which I didn’t know), but I learned they have a complicated history, to say the least.
- 96D: ["Carrie & Lowell” musician Sufjan] is Sufjan STEVENS. To date, “Carrie & Lowell” is my favorite Sufjan Stevens album. It’s often on repeat while I’m building puzzles. You can listen to it here.
- 114D: [1940s supercomputer that was considered “Turing-complete”] is ENIAC. A computer is considered “Turing-complete” if it has the same computing power as a Turing machine, meaning it can theoretically perform any calculation no matter how complex.
What did you think?