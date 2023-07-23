Second, you know how occasionally you’ll solve a crossword with a “Schrödinger” theme? That’s a kind of puzzle where two different answers can work for the same clue and the crossings will work either way. The most famous example of that to date is Jeremiah Farrell’s 1996 CLINTON-BOB DOLE crossword in the New York Times … but that just might change. Friend-of-the-show Will Nediger recently published on his blog an entire Schrödinger crossword , where every clue (!!) can have two answers. It’s one of the most stunning achievements in crossword construction that I’ve ever seen. Go ahead and solve it, and then read about how he made it here . It’s a real treat.

Two items before diving into today’s puzzle. First, good luck to everyone competing in the Boswords Summer Tournament today, whether you’re there in person or participating virtually. If you’re unable to make it there today, you can order the set for solving at home at that link above.

Today’s puzzle might play like a themeless for the most part, with just a small handful of long answers and no immediately obvious connection between them. But you’ll find that connection in the form of disconnection with the revealer at 124A: [State of division, and what the first letters of the states divided across black squares in this puzzle spell out]. Eight U.S. states have been split across black squares in this puzzle, with the first letters of those states spelling out the revealer DISUNION .

When I began to storyboard this puzzle (on a plane back from Hawaii), my first thought was for the revealer to spell out SCHISM, with a potential punny title of “State of the Disunion.” The two S’s quickly showed me this wasn’t going to work. There are only two U.S. states that begin with an S (SOUTH CAROLINA and SOUTH DAKOTA), and I didn’t think there was a good way to divide both of them — not unless I wanted to use SOUTH as part of an answer, which didn’t feel ideal for hiding either state. In any case, rethinking it gave me the chance to use DISUNION, which felt like a better meta-like answer anyway. Then the trick was figuring out how to deal with how much theme material I’d need; the divided states and DISUNION are contained in 20 different answers, which is a lot.