At her wedding, her two oncologists walked her down the aisle

“Cancer was the last thing on my mind because I’d recently had a normal colonoscopy,” said Shaw-James, 70, a retired high-risk obstetrics nurse. “It was shocking to get such a serious diagnosis.”

Shaw-James was in a new relationship with Bill James, 77. When the pair met online in 2020, they quickly became friends and began dating about a month later.

“I wasn’t necessarily looking for romance,” said Shaw-James, who had been twice divorced. “But of all the gentlemen I’d met, Bill seemed like the one who would be my friend for the rest of my life. I always felt comfortable with him.”

But after her cancer diagnosis, Shaw-James decided to break up with James so “he would be free to do all the things he wanted to do and move on with his life,” she said.

“I knew that he really wanted to travel, and I didn’t want him to be stuck dealing with my cancer,” she said. “I didn’t think that would be fair to him.”

She let him know and told him there would be no hard feelings.

“I told her, ‘No, I’m not going anywhere,’” said James, who had been married once before. “I wanted to be there to support her through it, no matter how long it took.”

Shaw-James, who was having rectal bleeding, researched cancer hospitals around the country and decided to seek treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

She and James loaded his car with enough clothing for two to three months and headed 1,200 miles to Houston.

They checked into The Ballard House — a free family housing complex for people undergoing long-term medical treatments — and Shaw-James underwent testing the next day, she said.

“Within 48 hours, they’d figured out I had Stage 3 cancer and they’d developed a treatment plan,” she said. “The entire team jumped in to help, and I jumped with them.”

Covid-19 rules prevented James from accompanying her to the clinic. She got radiation five days a week, plus around-the-clock chemotherapy five days a week through a personal pump. She also received infusion chemotherapy at the hospital once a week.

“I’d drop her off every morning and pick her up every night at 7 or 8,” James said. “Sheri was exhausted, but she was also determined. That’s when I really fell in love with her. She was so incredibly courageous and wouldn’t give up.”

It was during one of those long treatment days that Shaw-James started sharing her fears with her radiation oncologist, Emma B. Holliday, who had worked at the hospital since 2012. Not many people were around, and Holliday seemed kind. Soon, the two struck up a friendship.

“Dr. Holliday shared stories about her four children, and I shared stories about my five grandchildren,” Shaw-James said. “We bonded through that and my trust in her continued to build.”

Something similar happened with Shaw-James’s other oncologist, Van Karlyle Morris, who had worked at the cancer center since 2011.

Shaw-James, who was adopted as an infant, told Morris that she had recently started to search for her biological family. Morris became excited for her, asking lots of questions and cheering her on.

“There is such a deep connection you feel to the people who are with you at the lowest point in your life,” Shaw-James said.

Shaw-James’s chemotherapy treatments did not cause hair loss, she said, but she experienced nausea, fatigue and bouts of vertigo.

“When I was feeling nauseous and weak and could barely eat and hardly walk, they were always there to offer encouragement and hope,” she said. “We became partners in getting through it.”

Two months later, after her last radiation treatment, Shaw-James rang a hospital bell to celebrate, while James went out to buy flowers.

“I got some red roses for Dr. Holliday and asked her, 'Is it okay to hug you?’” James said. “I whispered in her ear, ‘You saved my girl. You saved my girl.’”

At her next appointment in June 2021, Shaw-James said she was declared cancer-free. She still has tests and a check-in every six months.

James proposed to Shaw-James in January 2023.

“How could I say no?’” Shaw-James said. “He’d been by my side every minute.”

As they made wedding plans, she said she knew she wanted her doctors to be there with her on the big day.

Although she had family members who could have walked her down the aisle, there was never any question that she would ask her two doctors to do it.

“Without them and their hard work, there might not have been a wedding to celebrate,” she said. “I am here today because of God and because of them.”

Morris and Holliday said they were delighted by their patient’s request.

“When she asked me, I definitely teared up,” Holliday said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been invited to participate in a patient’s wedding.”

It was also a first for Morris.

“We get a lot of hard questions as oncologists, but this was probably the easiest one to answer,” he said, noting that he and Holliday bought their plane tickets and flew to North Carolina the day before the wedding.

On June 11, Shaw-James had Morris on her right and Holliday on her left as the trio walked together down the aisle so Shaw-James could wed James.

“It was such an emotional moment, to see the smile on Sheri’s face as we were walking up the aisle with her,” Morris said. “To see her through the darkest challenge she may have faced, then come to her wedding was definitely a high point.”

Shaw-James said she felt triumphant, battle scars and all.

“Walking through that garden was one of the most moving days of my life,” said Shaw-James, who now lives with James in Seven Springs, N.C., about an hour’s drive from Raleigh. “It was a huge honor that they agreed to be with me and share in my happiness,” she said.

After the bride and groom exchanged vows and rings, Shaw-James said she looked around and did not see many dry eyes.

“It took a lot to reach this moment, but I didn’t do it alone,” she said. “I’ll feel a special connection with the people who gave me a second chance for the rest of my life.”

