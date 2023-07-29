A teen needed a kidney. His geometry teacher happened to be a match.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eddie McCarthy was watching the local TV news when he suddenly saw a familiar face on the screen: one of his high school math students. The teen’s parents were desperately looking for a live kidney donor for their son, Roman McCormick, who had stage 4 kidney disease. No relatives were a match.

McCarthy, 35, said he didn’t know much about Roman, other than he was quiet and the only freshman in his geometry class at Whitmer Senior High School in Toledo.

“He always turned his work in on time, and he was definitely one of my best students,” McCarthy said. “But I didn’t realize he’d been going through something this serious.”

McCarthy, a father of two young children, said after seeing the plea from Roman’s mother, Jamie Redd, in February he decided he would get a blood test to see if he might be a potential match.

Roman’s kidneys were failing, and if he didn’t find a living donor, he would end up on dialysis, meaning treatments lasting up five hours, three days a week, with possible side effects including low blood pressure and nausea. Roman would likely have to wait three to five years for a deceased donor kidney, if he was able to live that long, because of the more than 92,000 people on the national kidney donor waiting list.

Roman’s health problems started when he was a year old and diagnosed with branchiootorenal syndrome after he’d developed small pits on the sides of his ears. The condition often leads to hearing loss and kidney disease. Roman needed a hearing aid when he was 5, his mother said.

“Doctors told us that by the time he was 10, he would likely need a new kidney,” she said. “Every birthday was bittersweet, knowing that Roman was getting closer to needing a kidney transplant.”

Roman’s dad, Dan McCormick, said it was painful to see his son grow weaker as time went on, especially when he could no longer play soccer, his favorite sport. He and Redd divorced when Roman was 1.

“We’ve always co-parented and worked together for what was best for Roman,” McCormick said. “When his kidney function dropped to 20 percent in junior high, we knew it was time for him to get a new kidney.”

His parents began an all-out search for a living donor when Roman was in 8th grade, creating a website, putting the word out on Facebook and telling anyone within earshot that their son was in acute need of a kidney. Several people volunteered to get tested, but none worked out, Redd said.

Then in February, their stroke of luck came after McCarthy saw them on the local news.

“I thought it would be hard to see this kid at school every day knowing he needed a kidney, without knowing whether I was a match,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he got a blood test at a local clinic and learned that his blood type was O positive like Roman’s.

“I decided to keep going from there,” he said.

He soon went to the University of Michigan Transplant Center in Ann Arbor, which is about an hour’s drive from Toledo. The hospital was handling additional testing for people who had Roman’s blood type.

“I talked it over with my wife, Mindy, and she was a little surprised, but she was also supportive of me pursuing it and doing more tests,” McCarthy said.

At the end of June, he received word that he would be a great donor match for Roman.

“I haven’t done the math, but I’m glad the odds worked out,” McCarthy said. “A little bit of pain was something I decided I could endure to prevent a kid from going on dialysis or possibly dying.”

Throughout the testing process, McCarthy decided not to reach out to Roman’s parents or let them know he was a potential match. He didn’t want to get their hopes up.

When the hospital determined in June that the surgery was a go, staff called Redd and McCormick to let them know there was an anonymous donor. When they got the news, they said, they both began to weep.

Then there was another round of tears when McCarthy called the parents to reveal he was the donor.

“I talked to Roman’s dad first and told him, ‘You guys have a donor — it’s Roman’s geometry teacher,” McCarthy said, referring to himself. “Then I called his mom. I’d have to say they were both a little shocked."

Roman’s parents went to the school several days later to meet McCarthy. McCormick said what he remembers most from that day was enveloping McCarthy in a big bear hug.

“We were all so relieved and appreciative that he’d put himself in our shoes and did what he felt he needed to do,” McCormick said.

Roman said he was also stunned to learn that his math teacher would be his kidney donor.

“He’s a cool teacher — he sometimes gets out his guitar and plays it for us,” Roman said. “But I wasn’t expecting him to donate a kidney after I got decent grades in his class.”

On July 19, Roman was wheeled into an operating room at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, which is connected to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where McCarthy was having his kidney removed. Each of the surgeries took about 2½ hours, according to their surgeons.

“Eddie is doing great and was able to go home the day after the surgery,” said McCarthy’s surgeon, Randall Sung.

“Living donation shows the best of us as people,” Sung said. "Most of the time, living donors like Eddie will get something out of this themselves. It’s a positive thing that boosts self-identity and self-esteem.”

Roman’s transplant went smoothly, and he was discharged from the hospital on July 26, said his surgeon, Michael Englesbe.

“It couldn’t have gone better — he’s thriving, and his new kidney is functioning like a Mercedes convertible,” Englesbe said. “He’s pretty much back to being a normal 15-year-old kid.”

Roman will be on medication for the rest of his life to prevent his body from rejecting his new kidney, and he will probably need a new kidney in about 20 years, said Redd, noting that friends started a GoFundMe account for her son to help pay medical expenses that weren’t covered by insurance. McCarthy’s expenses were covered in full by the University of Michigan Transplant Center.

“Everyone in our family will forever be grateful for what Eddie did,” Redd said. “We hope that his gift will give hope to others who are going through what we did, and that they’ll also find donors.”

McCarthy said he won’t have Roman in his class this fall, but he is looking forward to giving him a high-five in the hallway.

“It will be pretty crazy when I watch him walk by,” he said. “I’ll be able to say, ‘There goes my kidney.’”

