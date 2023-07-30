Grief is mostly associated with the passing of loved ones, but what about grieving a person who is still alive? Although it’s not talked about nearly as much, I’ve found the ending of a friendship can manifest itself in some very specific and painful ways. Sometimes permanently parting with a friend is for the best, but it’s not always a clear-cut situation. Even without closure, I’m learning to accept that whatever hurt I still feel is part of the process.
