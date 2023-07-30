9 die, including 3 children, as strong winds hit tourist camp in central Russia, officials say

Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

MOSCOW — At least nine people — including three children — have died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday.

The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach, regional leader Yuri Zaitsev wrote on social media. He said that three children were among the dead.