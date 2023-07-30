Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congrats to Adam Doctoroff for finishing in first place at the in-person Boswords Summer Tournament last weekend, and to Paolo Pasco for winning the online version of the same tourney. The in-person event also featured six (!) finalists instead of the standard three — consider me a big fan of that. It makes it more like the final event of a 100-meter dash at the Olympics. I placed 19th out of more than 300 competitors online, and that was with a painful careless typo in puzzle 4. But them’s the breaks in online puzzle tournaments. The puzzles themselves were all really good ones, and you can purchase them for at-home solving here.

In other news, thank you to Hayley Gold and Will Nediger for having me on as a guest on their cryptic crossword stream on Twitch last week. We and several other friends got to co-solve a trio of cryptics, a couple of which were variety cryptics from several years back. I don’t consider myself an expert cryptic crossword solver, but it was fun to tackle these puzzles with a team.

Four pairs of exams cross each other in the grid:

22A: [In a puzzling way] is ENI GMAT ICALLY with a circled GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) and 24D: [Muscle bending a digit] is TOE FL EXOR with a circled TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language). They cross at the T .

73A: [Detailed record of software errors] is BU G RE PORT with a circled GRE (Graduate Record Examination) and 44D: [Something raised during a homecoming?] is GARA GE D OOR with a circled GED (General Educational Development test). They cross at the E .

76A: [2019 documentary about a nontheistic religious organization that’s “putting up a hell of a fight” for justice and equality, per the film’s tagline] is “ HAI L SAT AN ” with a circled LSAT (Law School Admission Test) and 49D: [Is difficult to lift, exaggeratedly] is WEIGH S A T ON with a circled SAT (it no longer stands for anything, but it originally stood for Scholastic Aptitude Test). They cross at the S .

114A: [Actress who played Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City”] is KI M CAT TRALL with a circled MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and 81D: [Took away (from)] is DETR ACT ED with a circled ACT (like the SAT, this no longer stands for anything, but it used to stand for American College Test). They cross at a T .

Take the intersections of those four pairs of crossing exams and you get TEST , which is the final Across answer at 123A: [Any of the eight circled words in this puzzle, and what’s spelled out by their intersections]. To keep things symmetrical, I stuck an extra theme answer in the bottom-left corner at 121A: [Get ready for a 123 Across] which is PREP.

The first thing I think of while looking back at this puzzle is, “What a strange grid.” It’s not unusual to use left-right mirror symmetry, but two vertical stacks of nine-letter answers in the middle is out of the norm for me. There are also 136 answers, well below my usual 144 for a 21×21 puzzle, and the arrangement of black squares … does it look like a deer staring at you from up close? That’s what it looks like to me. It’s unsettling. But that’s left-right symmetry; it’s the Rorschach test of crosswords. Hopefully this puzzle was less stressful for you than actually taking one of the eight standardized tests in the theme (or the Rorschach test).

Some other answers and clues:

70A: [Small unit of en___y] is ERG . An odd clue where the answer got chopped out of the clue mid-word, though I’ve done this a few times before, like [H___ing organ] for the answer EAR or [L___s gather here] for EAVE.

102A: [What a kitty may dip into a water bowl to taste the water] is PAW . You spend 16 years watching your own cat do this and it goes into your crossword. That’s just what happens.

39D: [Timothy Leary’s drug] is LSD and, in the symmetrical spot, 41D: [Timothy Leary’s deg.] is PHD . It amused me how I could clue both of these answers with nearly the same wording.

OK GO . They’re well-known for producing elaborately choreographed one-take music videos, like 56D: [Rock band whose name is two letters off from their 2005 album “Oh No”] is. They’re well-known for producing elaborately choreographed one-take music videos, like this one and this one and this one and many others.

99D: [Be happy or grumpy in a cast, say] is EMOTE. The clue has a “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” vibe if you read it aloud.

What did you think?

