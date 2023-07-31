Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dies at 25

Angus Cloud, an actor most known for playing a drug dealer named Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at age 25.
“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Cloud also had roles in films such as “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). He also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.
But he rose to fame through his breakout role in the HBO’s “Euphoria,” in which he played Fez, a kindhearted high school drug dealer.
According to Cloud, he had no real aspirations of landing the part — or any acting role, for that matter. Cloud, a former worker at a “chicken and waffle joint,” told GQ magazine in 2019 that he was stopped on a Manhattan street by a rep from a casting company.
“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” Cloud told the magazine. “I thought it was a scam.”
Cloud had built sets and lit stages for theatrical productions, but the role was his first in front of a camera. Even after becoming a fan favorite on a buzzy HBO show, Cloud always seemed to keep the fame and glitz at a distance. He was a droll presence on red carpets, flatly telling interviewers when he didn’t feel like answering questions. And he seemed taken aback by his own Hollywood journey.
“Acting takes a lot out of you,” Cloud told GQ. “I’d be drained, but I was just sitting there acting.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.