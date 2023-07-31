The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dies at 25

Cloud’s family said in a statement that the actor was struggling with his father’s recent death

July 31, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. EDT
Angus Cloud in 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Angus Cloud, an actor most known for playing a drug dealer named Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at age 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said in a statement Monday. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud also had roles in films such as “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). He also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.

But he rose to fame through his breakout role in the HBO’s “Euphoria,” in which he played Fez, a kindhearted high school drug dealer.

According to Cloud, he had no real aspirations of landing the part — or any acting role, for that matter. Cloud, a former worker at a “chicken and waffle joint,” told GQ magazine in 2019 that he was stopped on a Manhattan street by a rep from a casting company.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” Cloud told the magazine. “I thought it was a scam.”

Cloud had built sets and lit stages for theatrical productions, but the role was his first in front of a camera. Even after becoming a fan favorite on a buzzy HBO show, Cloud always seemed to keep the fame and glitz at a distance. He was a droll presence on red carpets, flatly telling interviewers when he didn’t feel like answering questions. And he seemed taken aback by his own Hollywood journey.

“Acting takes a lot out of you,” Cloud told GQ. “I’d be drained, but I was just sitting there acting.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

