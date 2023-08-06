Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said.
Officials encouraged passengers traveling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the lower level.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is Florida’s third-busiest airport, behind airports in Orlando and Miami.