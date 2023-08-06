Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

The roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said.

Officials encouraged passengers traveling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the lower level.