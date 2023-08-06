Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This puzzle features seven pairs of colleges and universities in seven different rows in the grid, with one school in each pair removing a letter and the other school accepting the same letter to make wacky phrases. The parenthetical bit in each theme clue tells you the state where the school is located and whether the letter is added or deleted.

21A: [President Gerald, after basking in the sun? (going from a school in California ...)] is TAN FORD and 22A: [Parent’s boy who grows a crop full of gluten? (... to a school in Massachusetts)] is WHEAT S ON , based on S tanford and Wheaton.

32A: [Hospital areas for mending floor decor? (going from a school in New Jersey ...)] is RUG ERS and 36A: [Archer William, when he shares bad jokes? (... to a school in New York)] is CORN T ELL , based on Ru t gers and Cornell.

42A: [Insect with pub missiles for wings? (going from a school in New Hampshire ...)] is DART MOTH and 44A: [Opposed to saying “That hurt”? (... to a school in Ohio)] is ANTI-O U CH , based on Dartmo u th and Antioch.

64A: [Spend extra time on the slopes? (going from one school in New York ...)] is SKI MORE and 66A: [Scandal about chilly weather? (... to another school in New York)] is COL D GATE , based on Ski d more and Colgate.

73A: [Number of people at a fancy dance, e.g.? (going from a school in Indiana ...)] is BALL STAT and 76A: [Legends of San Francisco’s body of water? (... to a school in Texas)] is BAY LOR E , based on Ball Stat e and Baylor.

90A: [Egg cells at a country estate? (going from one school in Pennsylvania ...)] is VILLA OVA and 93A: [Meat eaten while intoning like monks? (... to another school in Pennsylvania)] is CHA N T HAM , based on Villa n ova and Chatham.

103A: [Notification that the “Purple Rain” rocker is performing right now? (going from a school in New Jersey ...)] is PRINCE ON and 106A: [Attempt at listening to broody music? (... to a school in Georgia)] is EMO T RY, based on Prince t on and Emory.

The letters that move are explained by the revealer at 113A/119A: [With 119 Across, one changing schools ... and what you must do between seven pairs of schools in this puzzle] which is TRANSFER STUDENT . Move an S between one pair of schools, then move a T between another pair of schools, and so on.

This is sort of a spiritual successor to my “College Admissions” crossword from September 2022, although in that one, you added people’s names to the colleges to make bizarre phrases. One odd structural element of today’s puzzle is that there are no answers longer than eight letters. That’s an artifact of dealing with 16 theme answers six to eight letters long that take up 120 squares, which is a lot of real estate in the grid. It also meant doing what I could to make sure that another short school name like USC or MIT or NYU or YALE didn’t sneak into the puzzle unannounced.

Some other answers and clues:

EAR CANDY . Consider that an experimental clue, but since ear candy can be 19A: [Sugary pop?] is. Consider that an experimental clue, but since ear candy can be defined as “music that is sweet to the ear,” I thought “sugary” might be an amusing angle on it.

A pair of “Cats” clues: 24A: [___ Deuteronomy (“Cats” cat)] is OLD and 50D: [Paige who played Grizabella in the original production of “Cats”] is ELAINE Paige. I guess when I don’t put in a clue about common cat behavior, I just resort to the musical “Cats.”

100A: [Island setting of Jamaica Kincaid’s book “Annie John”] is ANTIGUA . I read this book during my freshman year of high school. I hope you weren’t tempted to write in JAMAICA given the author’s name.

102A: [Strip poker site?] is CASINO . “Strip” as in the Las Vegas Strip.

UHF .” 2D: [1989 cult film that features the game show “Wheel of Fish”] is “.” Here’s that scene

52D: [Poodle, schnoodle, etc.] is BREEDS . I like the dismissive sound this clue takes if you say it out loud, like saying “Whatever ... poodle, schnoodle, who cares?”

ALI Daei. His record was surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. 71D: [___ Daei, Iranian soccer player who once held the men’s record for international goals scored] isDaei. His record was surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. Exactly one year ago I’d mentioned that I was shocked that I’d only just learned Ali Daei’s name. I’m guessing it’s because Iran hasn’t had much historical success as a team in the World Cup. Either way, perhaps we will see his name more often in ALI clues ... or DAEI clues. Those letter combinations are very, very useful in crosswords.

