I remember when my mum gave me my first book about puberty. It was called “The Body Book” and she left it tactfully on my bedside table, where it quickly became engulfed by a pile of trash and other books that I had more interest in reading. Eventually, I grew curious – prompted by the changes I was beginning to see in my own body — and discovered that it had (slightly cringey, ’90s slang-filled) answers to questions that I was too embarrassed to ask the adults in my life. Now that I’m an adult myself and in my late 30s, I feel like I need a new “Body Book” to explain all of the weird things that are happening to me as I get older.