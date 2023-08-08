The afterlife of Yeezy sneakers

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had been on top of the world. It was October 2022, and the rapper and designer had just modeled in Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show, spun his acrimonious split from Gap as a creative triumph and was about to stage a much-anticipated last-minute show at Paris Fashion Week. Ye may have been in the midst of a divorce, yet he and Kim Kardashian seemed, at least publicly, to be on amicable terms.

All of that disappeared nearly overnight when he appeared at his Paris show wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. He gave disturbing interviews filled with antisemitic vitriol. Within the month, his investment bank JPMorgan Chase, his talent agency CAA, and Balenciaga all cut ties with him. He was confident Adidas would not do the same.

“I could say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye said on the podcast “Drink Champs.” Within a week of that interview, Adidas released a new clutch of Yeezys, and they sold out.

But his comments had consequences. The brand announced several days later that it would no longer work with Ye and that it would stop selling and producing Yeezy shoes. Adidas estimated that it would lose nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in profits in 2022.

Adidas was left with a huge inventory of shoes — representing about $1.3 billion worth of revenue. There were conversations about destroying them, giving them away or removing the Yeezy branding.

Instead, Adidas did what so many sneakerheads before have done: It put the shoes on ice.

In May, it announced that it would begin selling them again, releasing a selection of bestsellers, several in previously unreleased colorways, on June 1, including the Yeezy 350 and 500 sneakers, as well as the Foam Runner slip-ons and Slides. It promised to donate a portion of the proceeds to charity.

In a Thursday earnings call, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden, who joined the company in January from Puma, said that drop had raked in more than 400 million euros in sales (about $440 million), 110 million of which (about $121 million) were donated to charitable organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by family members of George Floyd. Gulden said the company had also worked with businessman and sports team owner Robert Kraft to find appropriate charitable outlets — including his own, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism — and emphasized that there was much “uncertainty” around each of the drops, and that it wanted to deploy them “carefully.”

In an interview, Gulden said the charitable donation is not calculated by percentage but is based on conversations around what would be an appropriate reparation.

Gulden declined to comment on how much Ye is making from the sale but said Adidas is honoring its remaining legal obligations following the end of their contract. The designer and rapper received a portion of the revenue as a part of his contract. (Forbes estimated in 2020 that his cut might be about 11 percent.)

Another drop of shoes appeared the week of the earnings call: a similar mix of Boosts plus Foam Runners and Slides, sold through Adidas’s own channels and through wholesale partners such as British streetwear store End and sneaker retailer Extra Butter. Adidas will continue to release the shoes, though Gulden declined to specify how many shoes were left.

Moral absolution has become an essential component of consumerism in 2023 — touting the green qualities of a product, or the race or gender of the object’s creator, to comfort a shopper. Brands that buck this trend are the subject of intense backlash. Late last year, consumers filmed themselves burning their Balenciaga gear when the brand released a pair of advertisements, one showing children with what appeared to be fetish gear and another with a document referring to a child pornography ruling, which led online conspiracy theorists to infer that it was endorsing child trafficking. Balenciaga is still struggling to bounce back from the scandal.

What makes Yeezy different? Are shoppers just too exhausted to keep up with it all? Or did Ye just make really great shoes?

No one in the sneaker world was surprised that Adidas began selling Yeezys again.

The partnership that Ye formed with Adidas was revolutionary. Ten years ago, the artist was at the peak of his rap career, and he was outspoken about his outsize influence on fashion but continued exclusion from its inner sanctum. The sneakers he produced with Adidas, and the accompanying runway shows he staged with artist Vanessa Beecroft, still look in keeping with 2023’s aesthetics from a product perspective, with shapewear styled as outerwear under thick jersey pieces and utility vests. Less advanced, and maybe a hint of Ye’s more recent interviews, was his and Beecroft’s bizarre decision to arrange and dress their models based on skin tone.

These were early hints, before Virgil Abloh transformed Louis Vuitton and sweatpants became the global uniform, that sneakers and T-shirts could drive the runway conversation.

“They look futuristic,” said Mike Sykes, who writes the footwear newsletter “The Kicks You Wear.” “They offer an aesthetic that you don’t get with any other sneaker.”

And they gave Adidas an edge over rival Nike, which had worked with Ye to create the much-coveted Air Yeezy in 2009. (And whose Roshe Run is considered to be a predecessor to Ye’s best-selling Boost 350 with Adidas.) Although his influence at other brands he worked with, such as Balenciaga and Gap, was palpable, Adidas was proof that Ye, who had been increasingly erratic in his creative output, could have sustained success and influence.

Following 2016’s “The Life of Pablo,” which debuted within a Yeezy fashion show at Madison Square Garden, Ye’s influence in the music world began to wane, particularly as his own mental health struggles became public and as he cemented a reputation for giving inflammatory interviews. Ye had always been outspoken and controversial, but his comments began eliciting reactions from human rights and anti-hate-speech groups.

All the while, Adidas stood by him. The success of the Yeezy, and its significance to the ongoing success of Adidas, made cutting ties with Ye more difficult.

Since Adidas ended their relationship, it has struggled to find a replacement for Yeezy, financially or emotionally. Adidas representatives frequently mention the potential of their partnership with Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo. Its Samba sneakers have skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, and an ongoing collaboration with British designer Grace Wales Bonner is admired among those for whom Instagram is fashion’s front row.

There have also been rumors since last fall that Adidas could produce at least some of the models Ye designed, but without the Yeezy branding.

Despite Ye’s controversies, interest in Yeezy sneakers never waned.

“The truth of the matter is there’s still really good demand for these products,” said Drew Haines, a merchandising director at online sneaker reseller StockX.

Following the announcement that Adidas and Ye would cut ties last October, Haines said, there wasn’t much movement in the secondary market either way, suggesting that consumers were neither particularly bothered by Ye’s antisemitic comments, nor were they somehow emboldened by them, as a number of white nationalists were.

In fact, between October and June, when Adidas began selling the sneakers again, the prices increased. Since the last drop, when more shoes landed on StockX, prices have declined slightly and trades have picked up. Haines says the Slides are top sellers, as are the Foam Runners, with the 350s coming in third.

They are particularly popular in the United States; Adidas said on its earnings call that revenue would have been down in North America 20 percent for its second quarter, but that the number rose to only 16 percent thanks to Yeezys. (In other markets, the difference was just 1 to 2 percent.)

“If you’re looking at the products purely from a design perspective, I do think they’re very well-designed and have withstood the test of time from 2015 to now,” Haines said. “These models that were created six, seven years ago are still relevant.”

Yeezy models such as the chunkier 700 are still influencing design, in the proliferation of bulky dad shoes and the rising popularity of New Balance. “I’m confident that it is mostly, from a demand perspective, about the design,” Haines added.

“Not only does the shoe look good,” Sykes said, “but it’s also very comfortable.” The other go-to sneakerhead shoe of the moment, the Jordan 1, is almost ungainly compared with the 350’s mesh upper and squishy but supportive sole.

That may be the sticking point. When it comes to fashion, physical comfort trumps political discomfort. “You’ve got so many people out here who don’t even really care about that kind of thing,” Sykes said. “They’re not really looking into it. They’re just looking for nice shoes.” Many buyers are parents purchasing shoes for their kids, and “kids don’t care about any of this stuff that we think about.” It allows for a cognitive dissonance similar to the kind that drives the fast-fashion consumer: I know it’s bad, but there’s not anything better.

It may also be that Ye’s reputation is undergoing a slight thawing. In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” the Hulu reboot of the family’s long-running reality TV show, cameras followed Kim Kardashian as she cleaned out a storage unit that included clothes and sneakers designed by Ye. (That day, coincidentally, her divorce was finalized.) She pulled a handful of pieces for her and Ye’s children, and spoke about how much the children enjoyed listening to their father’s music in the car and how painful that was for her. But looking through the clothes and sneakers — she has kept one of every pair — she said, “This is me holding on to the Kanye that I know.”

It seems many Yeezy shoppers are eager to do the same.

On Monday night, Ye joined Travis Scott in Rome for the live stream of his new album, “Utopia,” performing “Praise God,” from Ye’s 2021 album, “Donda.” As Ye walked onstage, Scott said, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” as the crowd roared.

Gulden, the Adidas CEO, stated what few seem comfortable acknowledging during an earnings call earlier this year: “Ye is maybe the most creative, I would say, person that has ever been in our industry.”