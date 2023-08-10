Children's author Dav Pilkey has shameless title for next 'Dog Man' book, 'The Scarlet Shedder'

NEW YORK — With apologies to Nathaniel Hawthorne and admirers of “The Scarlet Letter,” Dav Pilkey has a shameless name for the next installment of his multi-million selling “Dog Man” children’s books series about a canine superhero: “Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder,” to be published March 19.
Previous “Dog Man” titles, or pet names, include “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties,” “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” and “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls.” Pilkey’s series has been adapted into a stage musical and a film version is planned.
Meanwhile, the “Dog Man” spinoff “Cat Kid Comic Club” goes on, with “Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers” scheduled for November.