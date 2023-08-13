Being a married woman of a certain age means it’s probably inevitable that you’ll be asked, “Do you think you’ll have kids?” My wife and I don’t have an answer yet, but in the meantime, we’re embracing auntie life. A flexible work schedule, some disposable income and having no kids of our own mean we can make a big effort to connect with our nieces and nephews who live far away. It has also led me to reflect on the special relationships not only to the kids in my life, but also to the aunties and uncles in my own.
I’m not sure about being a mom. But I love being an aunt.
