For those of you who will be at the Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament in New York City next weekend, come say hi to me. I’d been competing the past few years at this tournament in the pairs division with my wife, but this year I’ll just be competing solo. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In other news, Defector just announced that they’re launching a crossword of their own. Their first puzzle was written by Paolo Pasco and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu, and it was delightful. The world can always use more good crosswords, in this one guy’s absolutely not-biased opinion.

Nine computer- and tech-based phrases are reimagined as though they’re food and drink items you might order at a cybercafe.

23A: [Crispy snacks you have when examining your laptop’s circuitry?] is SILICON CHIPS .

33A: [Dessert wine you have when setting up an inkjet?] is PRINTER PORT .

48A: [Candy you have when typing in a URL?] is ADDRESS BAR .

58A: [Meat you have when deleting junk from your inbox?] is EMAIL SPAM .

66A: [Desserts you have when a website tracks your user information?] is INTERNET COOKIES .

79A: [Noodles you have when repeatedly sharing a block of text on social media?] COPY PASTA . In case it’s a new term for you, copypasta is just what the clue says: a block of text that’s shared widely on the internet and social media. One of my test-solvers told me that there’s a chance that one could get fooled into thinking this would be COPY-PASTE since that’s an older and better-known computer phrase — and copypasta is derived from that — although hopefully the noodles in the clue would lead you to pasta rather than paste.

90A: [Soda you have when navigating a window?] is BROWSER TAB .

103A: [Sausages you have when URLs stop working?] is BROKEN LINKS .

The revealer is at 117A: [Document listing the food and drink items in this puzzle?] which is COMPUTER MENU.

One thing I found out the hard way while building this puzzle is that there aren’t a ton of words that can double as computer terminology and food or drinks. The only ones I didn’t end up using were “feed” as in NEWS FEED (which sounds like food for animals rather than humans), “Java” as in EMBEDDED JAVA (kind of a deep cut as far as tech phrases go, in my opinion), and “slider” as in VOLUME SLIDER (which struck me as less computer-y than the other 12-letter food item, SILICON CHIPS). There may have been other ones that I missed from this big glossary here, but they’re not easy to find.

I should also mention that this isn’t the first crossword to make use of a computer/food theme. Clive Probert wrote a puzzle for the Chronicle of Higher Education in January 2019 called “Computer Menu” with four of the same foods and one of the same complete theme answers, EMAIL SPAM. The theme clues in Clive’s puzzle were a bit different in that they would redefine the first word of each phrase as well, such as [Oreo eaten by Spider-Man?] for the answer WEB COOKIE, whereas mine uses the first word to hint at the whole computer term in each clue. It’s just two different ways of getting at the same idea.

Some other answers and clues:

28A: ["___ on a Feeling” (hit for B.J. Thomas and Blue Swede)] is HOOKED . The Blue Swede version is the one with the “ooga-chaka” refrain.

40A: [___ Arizona Memorial (Pearl Harbor landmark)] is U.S.S. I got to visit the memorial while in Hawaii in June.

54A: [Shohei ___, gold medal-winning judoka] is Shohei ONO . Here’s a relatively rare non-Yoko clue for ONO. He’s won two Olympic gold medals for judo in the 73 kg class.

98A: [University of Connecticut city] is STORRS . I hadn’t heard of this city before writing the puzzle, but it certainly came in handy in that spot.

115A: [Crush, as the competition] is EAT ALIVE . Despite the food theme, this wasn’t intended as a bonus theme answer. Getting eaten alive would be, uh, not the most pleasant experience in a cybercafe (or anywhere).

14D: ["I relish reaching out to the world and its infinite beauty!” writer Lauder] is ESTEE Lauder. This quote comes from her book “Estée: A Success Story.”

15D: [Sub space?] is SEA . Again, “sub” isn’t a sign that it’s a bonus food theme answer; it’s referring to underwater submarines.

16D: [Works on one’s image, in a way] is PHOTOSHOPS . This answer ended up being computer-related, though not food-related.

AREN’T . A callback to last month’s “ 18D: [Birds ___ Real (mock conspiracy theory that states birds no longer exist and have been replaced with drones)] is. A callback to last month’s “ Imaginary Creatures ” puzzle.

62D: ["Sailors’ delight” at night, in a saying] is RED SKY . The full phrase is “Red sky at night, sailors’ delight; red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.”

84D: ["The universe seems neither benign ___ hostile, merely indifferent”: Carl Sagan] is NOR. A neat quote, although it occurs to me that I left out the end of it, which is “... merely indifferent to the concerns of such puny creatures as we.”

116D: [Key/note intro?] is LOW. As in “low-key” and “low note.”

Here’s a heads-up that next week’s puzzle will have a meta and I’m told it’s not the easiest one to solve. Good luck.

