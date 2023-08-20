Disabilities are usually categorized as visible or invisible — but what about the in-between? I was born with a congenital foot deformity that affects the muscles, bones, and tendons. But thanks to early surgeries and years of casting, I look pretty normal to the average person. The only catch? Chronic pain, limited mobility and a “special occasions” wheelchair that my friends and family have never seen.
I’ve been disabled my entire life. But only strangers can tell.
The disconnect between my outward appearance and inner experience makes both states of being feel somewhat ... performative
