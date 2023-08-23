Talks heat up in Hollywood, but studio tactics anger striking writers

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LOS ANGELES — Writers exploded with fury Wednesday after offers from the studios were made public — an attempt, the writers said, to divide them as their strike drags past 100 days. The release came after a meeting Tuesday night between Writers Guild of America negotiators and the heads of major studios, including Bob Iger of Disney. Typically the studios have been represented by labor lawyers who negotiate on their behalf with the writers union. The meeting was unusual.

It did not go well.

“This wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave,” WGA negotiators said in a message to members late Tuesday.

“Which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals,” the WGA said. They have been at loggerheads with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the labor negotiating arm for major studios and streaming services. “This was the companies’ plan from the beginning — not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy — to bet that we will turn on each other.”

Advertisement

The writers strike has now dragged into its 115th day, and despite consistent displays of unity and well-staffed picket lines, writers are increasingly eager for it to end. Many union members are running through their dwindling savings, and with actors reaching 40 days of striking, Hollywood is at a standstill.

Nevertheless, writers and actors say they will not cave because their industry is at an existential moment — even if studios don’t see it that way.

Share this article Share

The studios’ offer — which dates from Aug. 11 and is the only offer they have made in writing — does much to sweeten the pot for what writers were seeking, without addressing their demands in total.

“Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing,” Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP, said in a statement accompanying the offer. “We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.”

Advertisement

The studio offer makes significant concessions in wage increases and begins to address writers’ concerns about streaming, artificial intelligence and “writers rooms” — how many writers can be hired on a show — without going nearly as far as writers would like.