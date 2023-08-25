Doctors to parents: Stop smashing eggs on your kids’ heads on TikTok

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A new trend has emerged on social media: A child stands at a kitchen counter, waiting to watch their parent crack an egg into a bowl as they cook together. At the very last moment, the adult breaks it against the child’s forehead instead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The children’s ages and reactions vary in the TikTok videos. While some older children can be seen laughing along with their parent, many feature younger children who appear stunned or visibly upset as their parent laughs at them. And experts are concerned that the trend could be harmful.

In terms of health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that handling raw eggs without care can put people at risk of salmonella — and children under 5 are at greater risk of falling seriously ill if infected. Pediatricians and other child development experts have spoken out about the risk of emotional harm to the children featured in many of these videos.

Advertisement

Cath Knibbs, a British child trauma psychotherapist who writes about how technology influences human behavior, said she found it “really, really difficult” to watch the clips.

“We’re talking about abuse disguised as having a bit of a laugh,” she said in a telephone interview. “For a child, the most important relationship they have is with their caregiver, whomever that should be. And that involves a trusting relationship — that this person will take care of me.”

She added: “It’s not just the cracking of the egg; it’s the parents’ responses of laughing. By children, that’s experienced as humiliation. It’s experienced as a lack of trust. And many children are going to be confused by that on a visceral level, never mind just about a cognitive level.”

The power dynamic is the key aspect in these videos, others said. “As social media often does, the challenge has taken on a life of its own and people are getting swept up in the virality,” Kristyn Sommer, who has a PhD in developmental psychology, wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Parents are participating in this but forget that there is an uneven power dynamic between themself and their child. Parents are forgetting to double check that this activity [isn’t] actually painful or to consider that randomly hitting their child could make them feel bad.”

The trend appears to be popular, with some videos of parents cracking eggs on their children’s heads receiving millions of views. The hashtag #eggcrackchallenge has more than 66 million views on TikTok, but it also includes other versions of the prank not involving children.

Anandita Pal and Samira Armin, two Houston-area pediatricians who run a social media account together to share information on parenting, said that “parents should not be their child’s first bully.”

“Children need to first feel safe and protected starting at a young age. This feeling of security, whether that is physical or emotional, aids in their development and can impact their mental health in the future,” they said in an email. “Even a seemingly harmless joke can feel like a betrayal for a child who relies on their parents for that sense of security.”

Advertisement

The age of the child may play a role in how they experience and respond to the prank, with younger children often unable to understand what is happening.

Share this article Share

“Imagine you ask your toddler or child to help you in the kitchen and they are so excited to be able to spend that time with you and cook together,” Pal and Armin wrote. “And soon after their parent cracked an egg on their skull.” They point out that for the child, the experience “was not only painful but now people are laughing at them.” They added: “For toddlers especially who are learning boundaries and challenging authority, modeling good behavior is crucial to [their] learning.”

“What are the children learning from their parents if [they] do that?” Sue Atkins, a British author and parent coach, said in an email. “The shock means they may feel wary around their parents and not trust them.”

Advertisement

But even older children, who are able to understand and laugh along with their parents, may face other consequences from being featured in online challenges. Knibbs highlighted the fact that adults film the child and then upload the video to the internet — often without considering issues of consent and privacy.

“Can you imagine being a 7-year-old going into the classroom, and all the other children have seen the video that you did because Mom put it onto Facebook and onto TikTok, and you’re the child who cried?” she said.

The trend of sharing clips at someone else’s expense is hardly new. Television shows such as “America’s Funniest Home Videos” or Britain’s “You’ve Been Framed!” became popular in the 1990s. In recent years, other TikTok trends have shown adults pulling pranks on their children, including pretending to smear poop on their kids or throwing cheese on their baby’s face.

Advertisement

The egg-cracking trend comes amid a renewed focus on the rights of children on the internet, as young people and online safety advocates in the United States campaign for greater regulation of the industry and for children to be granted compensation. And some influencer parents have even taken the decision to limit their child’s digital footprint.

Some experts said a one-off event is less likely to have lasting damage, but it’s hard to say from the videos whether this is the case. “I don’t know what these families are like. But if they’re prepared to do the egg-cracking on their child’s head, then they possibly might be less than empathic to their children vs. parents who look at it and go, ‘You know, this is bullying. I would not do this,’” Knibbs said.