Am I paranoid — or just prepared? How true crime made me more alert.

Being a true crime “fan” is complicated because you’re often wrestling with consuming it as a form of entertainment and as a form of self preservation

Perspective by
August 27, 2023 at 10:11 a.m. EDT
1 min

Being a true crime “fan” is complicated because you’re often wrestling with consuming it as a form of entertainment and as a form of self preservation — a quasi-survival guide — from those who often didn’t make it themselves.

Every new Netflix docuseries, competing Hulu show, and behind-the-scenes companion podcast sobers me to the dark realities of the world and drives my sense of hypervigilance — for better or for worse. If you look hard enough, anything can look like the scene of a crime.

For me, managing that paranoia means writing things down even if it means curating a bizarre collection of notes of (potential) significance‌. Ultimately, the bit of anxiety that simmers in me is tolerable if it means keeping a victims memory alive, bringing awareness to unsolved cases or collecting evidence that might come in handy in the future.

We publish comics about gender and identity every Sunday. To stay in the loop, follow @thelilynews on Instagram.

Loading...
Loading...