Being a true crime “fan” is complicated because you’re often wrestling with consuming it as a form of entertainment and as a form of self preservation — a quasi-survival guide — from those who often didn’t make it themselves.
Am I paranoid — or just prepared? How true crime made me more alert.
For me, managing that paranoia means writing things down even if it means curating a bizarre collection of notes of (potential) significance. Ultimately, the bit of anxiety that simmers in me is tolerable if it means keeping a victims memory alive, bringing awareness to unsolved cases or collecting evidence that might come in handy in the future.
