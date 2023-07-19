Why the SAG strike won’t affect shows like ‘Golden Bachelor,’ A24 films

Reality and variety shows will keep airing
These shows aren’t directly affected by the strike because their unionized cast members work under a different SAG-AFTRA contract, commonly known as the Network Television Code, which doesn’t expire until June 2024. Hosts and presenters for these shows can still work. The simultaneous writers strike shouldn’t affect them either, since by definition reality shows don’t rely on scripts.
Major networks such as Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC are taking advantage of this, strike-proofing their fall lineups with hours of unscripted television such as “The Golden Bachelor,” “Survivor,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Big Brother.”
Soap operas
Daytime soap operas such as “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” have also been spared from the SAG-AFTRA strike because they fall under the Network Television Code.
Some foreign productions
Many TV shows and movies produced outside the United States can continue filming because they aren’t SAG-AFTRA projects.
For example, people working on the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” are covered by Equity UK, a British union. British law won’t allow Equity members to go on strike.
That’s not to say that every big project shooting overseas is safe from the dual actors-writers strike. Deadline reports, for example, that “The White Lotus” was forced to pause production on its third season in Thailand.
Some A24 films and other indie projects
Several independent production companies that aren’t part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the group of major studios that SAG-AFTRA is striking against — have applied for strike exemptions to continue their projects.
The union has so far granted exemptions to 39 projects, including two films from the Oscar-winning indie studio A24: “Mother Mary” with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and “Death of a Unicorn” starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.
Other projects given waivers include the religious drama series “The Chosen” and “Bride Hard,” which stars Rebel Wilson.
Low-budget projects, such as short projects and student films, don’t need waivers to continue and don’t have to participate in the strike, SAG-AFTRA’s website states.
Broadway shows
Performances on the Great White Way, such as “Hamilton” and “The Lion King,” won’t be affected by the strike, the union representing live theater actors and stage managers confirmed. These performers work under a contract negotiated by the Actors’ Equity Association (AEA).
AEA President Kate Shindle nevertheless expressed solidarity with SAG-AFTRA last week. “Performers deserve to share in the success of the work we do for these global, multibillion-dollar companies,” she said. “Nobody should step in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be mined, manipulated or repurposed in the future without consent or compensation.”
Television and radio news
Many TV and radio broadcasters are SAG-AFTRA members and work for stations that are owned by the network conglomerates the union is striking against, such as Disney/ABC and NBC Universal. But these media professionals work under a separate contract that isn’t affected by the strike.
Podcasts
Producers of some podcasts participate in SAG-AFTRA’s micropod or independent podcasts agreements. These podcasts can continue during the strike and even bring striking actors on their shows — with some stipulations.
Our “members can guest on those podcasts so long as they’re not promoting any of the work under the struck contract. There is a pretty broad swath of podcast work that’s not going to be an issue,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. “But it is true, it is not okay for our members to do podcasts to promote projects that were created under the theatrical streaming agreement.”
Victoria Bisset and Michael Cavna contributed to this report.