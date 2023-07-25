Movies, shows delayed by the SAG strike: from ‘Avatar’ to Zendaya

Disney also announced in mid-June that a number of its upcoming Marvel films, including “Captain America: Brave New World” and the next two “Avengers” films, would be pushed back.

These movies join other delayed Marvel projects, such as the forthcoming Disney Plus show “Wonder Man,” “ Venom 3 ,” and the feature film “Thunderbolts .”

“Daredevil: Born Again,” an upcoming Disney Plus television series, will be put on pause until the end of the WGA strike, too, Deadline reported in June.

The Ryan Reynolds film “Deadpool 3” was actually moved earlier on Disney’s calendar, from November to May of next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, even though Reynolds can’t improvise on set and must stick to the pre-strike script because of union rules. But the film might not meet its deadline with production now halted as a result of the actors strike, according to Variety.