Movies, shows delayed by the SAG strike: from ‘Avatar’ to Zendaya

‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ projects
Disney has reportedly pushed back the release dates for several films in its “Avatar” and “Star Wars” franchises amid the WGA strike.
James Cameron’s “Avatar 3” will move to a 2025 release date, with “Avatar 4” coming in 2029 and “Avatar 5” in 2031, per the Hollywood Reporter. A pair of untitled “Star Wars” films will also be pushed back for a 2026 release. “Star Wars” fans will also have to wait longer for season 4 of “The Mandalorian” now that production has been delayed, according to Production Weekly.
Disney didn’t respond to a request for comment about whether the delays are because of the strike.
Marvel superhero projects from Deadpool 3 to Avengers
Disney also announced in mid-June that a number of its upcoming Marvel films, including “Captain America: Brave New World” and the next two “Avengers” films, would be pushed back.
These movies join other delayed Marvel projects, such as the forthcoming Disney Plus show “Wonder Man,” “Venom 3,” and the feature film “Thunderbolts.”
“Daredevil: Born Again,” an upcoming Disney Plus television series, will be put on pause until the end of the WGA strike, too, Deadline reported in June.
The Ryan Reynolds film “Deadpool 3” was actually moved earlier on Disney’s calendar, from November to May of next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, even though Reynolds can’t improvise on set and must stick to the pre-strike script because of union rules. But the film might not meet its deadline with production now halted as a result of the actors strike, according to Variety.
“Blade,” the Marvel Studios vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali, is also set to be delayed because of the strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Blade” was supposed to begin filming in Atlanta in June but became the first big-ticket movie to stall.
‘SNL’ and late-night shows
The “Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement in the first week of the writers strike.
“Saturday Night Live” will air repeats for the foreseeable future, Variety reported, citing an NBC statement.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS will air repeat episodes because of the strike, the company said.
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’
The writers’ room on HBO’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” spinoff has been closed by the strike, co-creator George R.R. Martin said in a supportive blog post. “There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in La., and many in other cities as well. Get used to them,” he wrote. “I expect they will be there for a long time.”
‘Abbott Elementary’
Writers for the Emmy Award-winning show won’t be working during the strike. Writer Brittani Nichols told Democracy Now! that the strike could affect how many episodes can be made for the show’s third season.
‘Beetlejuice 2’
Production for the sequel of Tim Burton’s 1988 fantasy-comedy film was close to complete but will have to wait until after the actors strike is over, per Variety.
‘Big Brother’
CBS announced that the competition reality show’s 25th season will start on Aug. 2 this year, about a month later than usual. Although the network hasn’t explained the reason for the pushed back premiere, the series could possibly serve as a buffer in the event that the strike continues to delay CBS’s slate of scripted shows scheduled for the fall.
‘American Dad’ and ‘Family Guy’
These two long-running Seth McFarlane creations will pause production until the WGA strike is over, according to Deadline. MacFarlane and his writing team will not resume work until a new deal is in place.
‘Challengers’
MGM announced it would push the R-rated tennis drama starring Zendaya back to 2024, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie will debut at the Venice Film Festival, which is scheduled from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, before hitting theaters on April 26, 2024.
‘Cobra Kai’
Writers for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” also put down their pencils in May, with co-creator Jon Hurwitz saying, “These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary.”
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Dirty Dancing'
The sequel to “Dirty Dancing” is still working through production, according to Deadline, but the film’s debut will move from early 2024 to summer 2025.
‘Dune 2’
The sequel to science fiction epic “Dune” may be pushed back over the strike, according to Variety. The film’s original release date was Nov. 3, 2024, but Warner Bros. Film Group is considering a move.
‘Duster’
The upcoming Max crime-thriller series created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan has shut down production in New Mexico until the end of the strike, according to Deadline.
‘Emily in Paris’
Filming for the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris” has been delayed, according to Variety. The show’s renewal was announced in January 2022 with an expected start date of late summer 2023. The filming delays will probably push back the show’s start date.
‘Euphoria’
Initial scripts for the third season of hit drama “Euphoria” were in the works as creator Sam Levinson focused on “The Idol,” but when considering the writers strike, the show likely won’t return until 2025, HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline in May.
‘Gladiator 2’
The “Gladiator” sequel directed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington has stopped production about halfway through due to the actors strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie is scheduled to premiere in November of next year.
‘Good Fortune’
‘Good Omens’
Promotional events lined up for Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series on Amazon’s Prime Video may be affected, too. Although the second season is complete and set to come out this summer, Gaiman, a member of the WGA, said on May 2 on Twitter that he might not be able to participate in promoting the show given the strike.
“I wish this wasn’t happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I’ll be on strike,” he said. WGA members are prohibited from even making promotional appearances, strike rules state.
Amazon shared a promo for the show’s next season in early June, which gave away plot details. Gaiman tweeted he was “furious” over the leaks, and wrote on his blog that he felt “heartbroken that there are leaks, and that they happened like this.”
‘Hacks’
Jen Statsky, co-creator of the Max comedy-drama, said on Twitter in May that she was “devastated” to not be with her cast and crew but that “there was no other option here.”
“Writing happens at every stage of the process — production and post included,” she said while sharing an article about filming on the series being halted.
‘It Ends with Us’
The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel has been delayed due to the WGA strike, according to Deadline. Production on the film, co-financed by Sony and Wayfarer Studios, was temporarily paused on June 5, and might resume under WGA’s strike guidelines.
‘Juror #2’
The movie about murder trial had only started filming in Savannah, Ga., in June before the actors strike forced production to shut down. “Juror #2” is said to be actor-director Clint Eastwood’s last project, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
‘The Last of Us’
Production for the second season of Emmy Award-nominated “The Last Of Us” will be delayed due to the writers strike, Deadline said.
‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’
Production for one of the longest-running prime time drama series has also been affected by the strike, Ice-T said.
“Normally we would be back in production, filming the new season. Unfortunately we’re still on hold due to the writers strike..,” the actor tweeted the Wednesday before actors formally went on strike. “Hopefully we’ll be back sooner vs. later..”
‘Lilo & Stitch’
In April, the live-action remake of the beloved animated 2002 movie drew controversy for its castings. Now with the actors strike underway, filming has stopped, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels is one of the few shows to continue production despite the strike, Variety reported. The series, which was set to finish filming by the end of May, is continuing without two of its executive producers who are bound by the strike rules, the report said.
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2’
Ahead of the actors strike, cast members were on a global press tour for the Paramount thriller scheduled to premiere in June 2024, per the Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear when they’ll be able to return to filming.
‘Mortal Kombat 2’
The martial arts fantasy sequel briefly filmed in Australia before pausing production due to the actors strike, according to Variety.
‘The Old Man’
The FX drama starring Jeff Bridges was filming its second season for a few weeks in May when it was disrupted by picketing, then suspended by the end of the month, according to Deadline.
‘P-Valley’
The highly-acclaimed drama on Starz will be returning for a third season, but filming has halted amid the writers strike, said “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall. “Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked,” she tweeted.
‘The Penguin’
The new Max series about Colin Farrell’s take as the DC villain last seen in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” — has been suspended until after the writers strike, according to a Max spokesperson.
‘Severance’
The Apple TV Plus series stopped production in New York on May 8. Members of the show have since picketed in support of the strike, according to Deadline.
‘Stranger Things’
The production of Season 5, the last of the series, will not go ahead during the strike, the Duffer brothers said May 6 on Twitter. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the show’s executive producers and creators said in support of the strike, adding that they hope a fair deal is reached “soon” to enable work to resume. The fifth season was supposed to begin filming in June. The news is likely to disappoint fans of the most-streamed show of 2022.
‘Unstoppable’
Jennifer Lopez’s “Unstoppable” feature film has been delayed too, per Deadline, with production expected to resume when the strike ends. The wrestling drama, also starring Jharrel Jerome, is seeking a home on Amazon.
‘The White Lotus’
The third season of the Max drama series “The White Lotus,” was expected to come out next year, but Francesca Orsi, an HBO executive who leads drama series, films and programming, told Deadline in May that it was too early to tell if the Emmy-winning show will make deadline after its writers room was shut down by the strike.
‘White Bird’
Then Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson film had been slated for a limited released in August, but Lionsgate has push the open t an undisclosed date near the end of the year, according to Deadline.
‘Wicked’
The two-part movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked” has paused filming amid the actors strike, BroadwayWorld reported. “Wicked,” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was originally supposed to be a singlemovie, premiering at the end of 2021. But has since been split into two movies and given new release dates of November 2024 for Part 1 and November 2025 for Part 2 after pandemic-related delays.
‘Yellowjackets’
The writers’ room on the Showtime psychological thriller stopped work after only one day on Season 3, said Ashley Lyle, one of the creators. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal,” she said on Twitter on May 2.
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’
Filming for the second season of “1923” — the “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — is reportedly “delayed indefinitely,” according to a report from NBC Montana. The show was set to start filming in Butte, Montana, but Civic Center manager Bill Melvin said he was informed the WGA strike caused a production delay.
Hollywood strikes and shutdown
What’s happening: Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union announced a decision to strike after negotiations over a new contract failed. They will join Hollywood writers, who have been on strike since early May. Here’s what we know and are trying to find out.
Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike? The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America say their demands are meant to protect their members as the entertainment industry is in an era of rapid change. The SAG strike could last for months, here are the rules about what actors can and can’t do.
What has the writers’ strike halted? With writers and actors both going on strike, the film industry will likely grind to a halt, alongside delays to movies and TV shows, though some are exempt. Here’s what to know about the strikes’ impacts on Hollywood. This is only the second time in history a joint strike has happened, with the last occurrence in 1960 when Ronald Reagan led SAG.