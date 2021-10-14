Lap of Love allowed her to have a neighbor with her for support. The neighbor took photos as Champagne sat in Brisson’s lap in a favorite chair, the only piece of furniture she brought from her hometown in Massachusetts when she moved to Florida. The vet waited patiently until Brisson was ready to let go. The doctor placed Champagne in a small wicker basket with a white satin pillow and a lavender satin blanket after he passed to take him away for cremation.