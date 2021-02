After I showed the footage of him to his (Biden-voting) wife, she told me she'd been texting with him during the day, telling him to stay away, and telling him that it was a federal crime to go inside, etc., but that he'd gone inside, anyway.

Later I heard that he was so excited about seeing himself on this video footage that he's planning to get it made into a photo and have it framed.

AD

He's been my next-door neighbor for nine years. When his tree blew down, I grabbed my chain saw and helped cut it up. When my fence blew down, he came over and helped. He's jumped my car battery. I've cut his grass when they're out of town. Next-door neighbor stuff.

AD

I don't know if I should report him or not. On the one hand, if those people aren't punished, they might be emboldened to do something else. I also don't believe the penalty (if any) will be significant.

— Concerned in the South

Concerned in the South: As of this writing, more than 150 people had been arrested for allegedly participating in what Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called a “failed insurrection” in the U.S. Capitol building “provoked” by President Donald Trump and others.

AD

The FBI has explicitly asked for the public’s help in identifying participants (send online tips to tips.fbi.gov) or call 800-225-5324.

USA Today is publishing an updated list of those arrested, including details of their alleged crimes and how they were caught. Some have turned themselves in, but the bureau has also reportedly received more than 140,000 tips leading to arrests — the majority coming from family members, friends, neighbors and people who went to high school with the rioters and recognize them from footage taken inside the Capitol.

AD

So yes, report your neighbor, unless you have reason to believe that doing so would place you in danger.

AD

If your neighbor is so proud of his crime and behaving so boldly now, there is a likelihood that someone else has also reported him (his wife or his mother, for instance).

Being a helpful neighbor to you does not preclude this person from also being a danger to the public — and the republic.

Dear Amy: I feel like I have an unhealthy fear of death. I think about it at least once a day, and always worry about my husband and baby dying, too.

How do I stop this?

I am really tired of thinking this way, but don't know how to stop.

Do you have any advice?

— Deathly Afraid

Deathly Afraid: We are in the midst of a global pandemic. More than 400,000 Americans have died of covid-19. Many of us are unable to have many of the quotidian daily experiences that serve as important distractions from this simple fact: Every living thing dies.

AD

AD

This fear actually connects you with others. Anyone who isn’t ruminating at least a little bit about death these days isn’t paying attention.

Having a husband and a new baby has upped the ante for you. Your protective instincts have kicked in. Loving other living things reminds you of how precarious life is.

Address your thoughts directly. Make “friends” with your fear. Name it “Stan.”

When thoughts arise, say to yourself, “Not today, Stan. I’ve got things to do.”

Immediately and deliberately distract yourself. I suggest smelling the top of your baby’s head. This scent is a tonic, guaranteed to chase away all bad things.

Dear Amy: "Dog Worshiper" wanted your help in talking his parents into getting a dog.

AD

I am a volunteer with Above and Beyond English setter Rescue. After I read your answer to this boy (which was very good), I thought about suggesting that they sign up to foster.

AD

Local shelters and mixed/all-breed rescues are always in need of foster homes. The rescue/shelter pays for vetting fees such as spay/neuter, heartworm treatment and vaccines.

Fostering can be hard, but it can also be very rewarding, and it makes room for another dog at a shelter or to be helped by a rescue.

— Pat Nichols

Pat Nichols: Fostering is a fantastic suggestion. Thank you!