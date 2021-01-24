The fact that it happened during the pandemic while we had been feeling isolated makes this loss feel harder to me, and losing the pregnancy just after sharing it with our families feels especially cruel.

I'm having a hard time going to work, staying in touch with friends, exercising, sometimes even getting out of bed in the morning.

My partner has been struggling with the loss in his own way, and I am often finding myself feeling more distant from him than ever.

Do you have any advice about what I can do to bear up under this sadness?

— Feeling lost in Cheyenne

Feeling Lost in Cheyenne: I am so sorry you are going through this. My first pregnancy ended in miscarriage, and I can completely relate to your experience.

Some of what you are experiencing might be triggered by hormonal changes. Your body needs time to adjust to what you have been through. Contact your doctor, describe your depression and exhaustion, and ask for advice regarding possible treatments, including antidepressant medication. Ask for a referral to a mental health professional.

It is vital that you continue to take care of your body with good nutrition, light exercise and sleep as you heal.

Ask your most supportive friend or family member to call you every day at 5 p.m. (or on whatever schedule works for both of you) for the next three weeks. Even if you don’t pick up the phone, knowing that someone is checking in will help.

You and your partner are bound to experience this loss differently, because the loss of a pregnancy has a physical, hormonal and emotional component for the pregnant woman that her partner cannot experience in the same way.

Your partner is hurting, too, and may be extremely worried about you, so he doesn’t want to burden you further by expressing his own feelings of loss. This makes both of you feel even more alone.

Take time every day to hold hands, make eye contact and show deliberate compassion toward each other. Consider ways to memorialize this loss in a way that feels right for both of you.

There are many online support groups for families experiencing the loss of a child through miscarriage. Mymiscarriagematters.org offers one-on-one supportive mentoring with a volunteer, as well as daily “live chats” on its website and through a Facebook group. The organization has a separate group for men.

Dear Amy: I have been seeing my boyfriend since 2010. He agreed to be my boyfriend in 2014, and since then has not been very emotional with me. He makes me feel like I'm begging for his love and attention, yet he tells me he loves me.

He grew up witnessing severe domestic violence between his alcoholic parents, and I feel this is maybe why he lacks emotion and openness within our relationship.

I am so in love with him. I want to grow old with him.

Since I know I can't change his personality, how could I get myself to be less frustrated with the constant guessing I have to do within our relationship? I simply want to make him happy.

Unfortunately, he is suffering from alcohol addiction. He hasn't been interested in self-help literature or Alcoholics Anonymous.

— Absolutely Frustrated & Distraught

Absolutely Frustrated & Distraught: The best thing for you to do right now would be to take some of the helping energy you are expending on your boyfriend and apply it to yourself. Start attending Al-Anon meetings (virtually) through al-anon.org. Read up on codependency.

Instead of applying all of your efforts toward helping and healing him, focus on dealing with what might be ailing you. When you understand your own motivations, your presence in this relationship will come into sharper focus. You can then make decisions about your own life, versus trying to control his.

Dear Amy: I'm not sure if you're officially an "innie," but I want to thank you for all you do for introverts and quiet folk all year long.

— An Innie and a Fan in Longmont, CO

Innie and a Fan in Longmont: I’m an “innie” with loudmouth overtones. I feel a deep and abiding respect for quiet folk everywhere.