However, when it comes to having children and family formation, timing is actually a primary motivation for most of us. When we’re in our early 20s, we tell ourselves, “I’m not ready.” Later on, we do feel ready, and whether that is the “tick tock biological clock” talking, the weight of our other relationships and experiences, or because you’ve met “The One,” the drive to have children before it’s “too late” (however we interpret that) is very real.