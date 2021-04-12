She has gay family members whom she shuns; she told me she wanted me to shun my granddaughter. I will not do that.

Cynthia has four grandchildren younger than 10. Any of them could be gay.

I asked her if we could agree to disagree, and she refused.

My granddaughter has not asked me to shun anyone who is anti-gay.

My friend has many fine qualities, and I enjoyed her company.

Story continues below advertisement

I realize I am much better off without her hatred in my life.

Was it wrong of me to be willing to "agree to disagree" to remain friends with Cynthia?

Advertisement

Is that disrespectful to gay people?

— Worried

Worried: Many people make choices to tolerate someone whose views are diametrically opposed to their own. I believe there are valid reasons to do this, among them: the hope that you can influence the person to change their thinking. Some people also try very hard to lovingly accept those whose views they abhor, as a form of radical acceptance. Also, deep and long-term friendship does mean that we see and accept that our friends are flawed, just as we are.

Story continues below advertisement

Where this goes awry is when your friend demanded that you adopt her hateful views. In the end, she rejected you for refusing to hate. In my opinion, this shows how irredeemable she is and why you are wondering why you walked even partway toward her.

I’d say that you should allow your guilt about your own acquiescence to be your teacher. To be a true ally, you must reject hatred and not “agree to disagree” when the matter at hand involves human beings who are simply being human.

Advertisement

I think you should feel very sorry for this former friend of yours, as well as relieved to be shunned by her. No doubt, you are in very good company.

Dear Amy: I am part of a referral group of professionals. We meet weekly.

Story continues below advertisement

One of our members is a lawyer who wears badly fitted suits.

He is in his early 30s and is in great shape.

The lawyer is super-great, but I want to advise him to get a better suit, which would be more fitted, etc. I have seen his photo on his social media, and he looks somewhat dumpy (for lack of a better word).

I am in a different profession, and I am a lot older, but I believe that because of his profession, he needs to look less frumpy.

I have met his wife, and she is very fashionable, but I don't know them very well.

My instincts are NOT to say anything since he is a bit sensitive.

Advertisement

What should I do? Nothing? Say something to his wife?

— Not Really a Fashionista

Story continues below advertisement

Not Really a Fashionista: A business-referral group is a networking group whose ultimate purpose is to refer potential clients to one another. So, if you’re a dentist and someone in your personal or professional circle is looking for a lawyer, you might pass along your fellow member’s business card and offer a positive referral.

Does his baggy suit affect his expertise?

Do your age or hairstyle affect yours?

The answer, I guess, is mainly not.

Your group might host seminars or work sessions, reviewing fellow members’ social media profiles and offering suggestions about how to improve their public posture. In my opinion, this would be the time to offer gentle, helpful wardrobe suggestions (and to accept suggestions in return).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Outside of that context, you should keep your views to yourself.

Dear Amy: "Upset DIL" wrote about the extremely unbalanced way her mother-in-law was handling her estate, essentially giving everything to one brother over another brother, who had previously been promised everything.

I would not have believed this, except this is exactly what my mother did!

In retrospect, I see her as a real game-player. As she got older, she wielded these family objects like swords.

I learned that the best response was not to care.

— Older and Wiser

Older and Wiser: “Not caring” is tough to achieve, but it is a game-changer.