Dear Carolyn: My sister committed suicide last week. She was young — mid-30s — healthy and, to everyone else, appeared happy. My family and I are distraught as we are now making funeral arrangements.

As we share the news with her friends and others, we are repeatedly asked how she died. I suppose it is a natural curiosity to wonder, but it infuriates me to no end that people actually ask this after hearing that I've lost a sibling. This question is asked other ways as well. "Was she sick?" I suppose I can say yes, she was sick, as mental illness would qualify. I fear that will lead to more questions. How can I end this line of questioning?

— I Don't Want to Answer

I Don’t Want to Answer: How devastating, I am so sorry.

There is always a way to end a line of questioning: “I prefer not to discuss it/I’m not ready to talk about it.” Or, softer: “Thank you for your concern, but I prefer not to discuss it/I’m not ready to talk about it.”



Since you can in fact say she was sick, and mental illness does in fact qualify, do consider, when you’re ready, answering as you would if she had died of cancer:

“She had [name of mental illness], and died by suicide.”

That answer is both honest and de-stigmatizing. It is not your job to carry this responsibility for our culture, of course, but if it’s one you are willing to assume, then it would be a kindness.

Re: Suicide: My mother died by suicide when I was 12 — 42 years ago — and even today people will ask, "How did your mom die?" If you say 42 years later that you still can't talk about it, people will think you have some serious mental issues.

I've learned to pick my answers carefully. With a person I've only recently met, the answer will be, "She died suddenly," or, "Unexpectedly from a long illness," or some other vague answer.

I wish people would keep their curiosity in check. It's really no one's business.

— Careful

Re: Answer: I'm handicapped, and if people ask what happened to me, my go-to answer to stop the conversation is, "It's complicated."

Said with a neutral tone of voice, "It's complicated" is an inoffensive but very clear signal that you're not going to explain. In contrast, "I prefer not to talk about it" tells the asker there is emotional baggage, which may be more than you want to disclose.

For the few who ignore the signals and still push to know, "I prefer not to talk about it" could more forcefully stop the conversation.

— Go-To

Excellent suggestions, thanks.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.

A text to the Crisis Text Line 741-741 will connect you with a trained volunteer. Learn more about this service here: crisistextline.org/faq.

For concerned loved ones, the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a guide, “Navigating a Mental Health Crisis,” here: nami.org/crisisguide.

And for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, resources are available through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: afsp.org/find-support/ive-lost-someone.