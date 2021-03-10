I haven't had one until this point because I lived with roommates until last September. My boyfriend doesn't live with me, but that's something we are talking about for the future.

He doesn't say that he will never want a puppy, he just doesn't want one right now. He says that he isn't comfortable telling me not to get one but that he hopes I will not because it would affect all our time together.

How do I decide how much weight to give his preference against my getting a puppy?

— Love and Pets

Love and Pets: Why is he opposed “right now”? What’s the difference between puppy now and puppy later?

I can’t really do much for you here, because the answer to the “how much weight to give” question can be anything from zero to 100 percent, depending on a bunch of variables, and you control all of them.

But the puppy question looks to me like an incredibly useful opportunity for you two, to figure each other out and to get a better understanding of yourselves. Can you be honest and thorough in discussing the pros and cons? How good are each of you at articulating your needs? And then standing up for those needs to make sure you’re able to meet them? Can you make the hard decision to break up if your priorities demand it?

And, big one: What are your priorities?

If you see a home as not a home without a pet, and if he sees a home with a pet as one that requires energy he would rather devote to other things right now — both completely valid positions — then whose priority comes first? Can you manage both having a dog and leaving his current priorities intact?

The upshot is and will always be knowing your own mind and making choices accordingly, but you and he can learn a lot on the way there about how well you two work together.

Re: Puppy: Our family got a puppy last year. My husband and I were in total agreement that this was what we wanted, but I had forgotten it is a LOT of work! Ours was difficult to housetrain and it was an incredibly stressful period — mostly for me, because my husband essentially checked out and let me deal with it. I would really think about your boyfriend's concerns.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: I almost suggested “adult dog” in my answer, so now I will. Even “old dog,” since they’re tougher to adopt out, more content to nap and, barring medical needs, less demanding of their people.

Re: Puppy: There are many reasons a "stable" adult might not have a pet. To me, someone who makes a judgmental statement like that doesn't come across as sounding stable.

— Not Strange

Not Strange: Fair enough. I took it as hyperbole, but if it was sincerely stated, then I agree with the aggrieved.