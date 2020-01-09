Advice columnist

Hi, Carolyn: Do you have any suggestions to convince someone to speak to a trained therapist? My spouse is going through chemotherapy, and I'm doing my best to be the sounding board they need, but the daily rundowns are emotionally taxing. Sometimes it's scary because they'll express suicidal thoughts. Maybe they're just venting, but I'm not trained to deal with this. I also feel really guilty typing this, because I'm not the one with cancer, but . . . help? I feel like I'm drowning a little here.

— I Don't Even Play a Therapist on TV!

I Don’t Even Play a Therapist on TV!: There is a way, and you’ve mostly said it yourself: “I am here to help you, but I’m not trained to handle something that serious. Do you have someone you can call who is qualified, or will you let me make some calls for you?”

That wording is not just for someone supporting an ill spouse, but for all kinds of people — friends, family members, colleagues — who are just trying to help and find themselves in over their heads.

This step is important not only for you and other overwhelmed helpers. The people you’re trying to help may use their sounding boards’ well-meaning availability as a reason or excuse not to get the professional help they really need. Deciding when you’re no longer comfortable in that listening role can be a crucial push toward finding appropriate care.

Expect pushback, of course; you’re blocking their easy way out.

In this case, appropriate care might be nearby. Support groups have lower barriers to entry than the “trained therapist” route, and potentially offer more in the form of kindred spirits. Ask around; there’s probably one for family caregivers, too.

Dear Carolyn: My parents complain often that they don't see much of my brother and me, though we don't live far apart. About once every two months, they guilt us into getting together for dinner at a restaurant, and it is always dreary and dull because there is nothing that everyone is interested in talking about. My dad is obsessed with politics and will talk about nothing but the current news happenings. (We're all aligned politically, but I am less tuned in, so I don't always know what's going on and frankly get tired of hearing about it.) My mom sticks to conversation about people we don't know and their kids, grandkids. My brother seems to find it tough to talk about anything other than his business endeavors.

Why are we forcing these gatherings when the four of us don't share common interests or enjoy each other? Yes, we're family, and I love these people. But for the life of me I can't figure out why we can't catch up and stay connected over email. Is there a better way?

— We Don't Like Each Other

We Don’t Like Each Other: My belief in our right to decide how we spend our own time is extensively documented, as is my impatience with people who use guilt to get what they want.

But I still can’t hop on your “Begone, parents, you bore me” train.

You love them, and they miss you, so: You try.

A play, exhibit, lecture, ballgame, movie, concert, book-signing can give you all something to talk about afterward over dessert. Right? Every month or two. Done. Email does not replace hugs.