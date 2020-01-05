Advice columnist

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: A few weeks ago, we found out I was pregnant. I was thrilled. My husband had come to the conclusion — after several years of trying — that we were better off without a child. He's genuinely doing his best to adjust to this new reality, be supportive and be excited about the process. How can I best help him in adjusting to what will (hopefully) be a very different future than what he imagined?

— Expecting

Expecting: The best I can suggest is to give him room to still feel he doesn’t want to be a father. He is a father now, so that’s really hard, but when a thought or feeling becomes unspeakable, it can get so heavy. Listen, listen, listen, and let him know you won’t shout him down or shame him for expressing tough thoughts as he processes all this.

Acknowledge, if you haven’t already, that it’s hard to do an emotional 180 and that you do understand. Maybe just once, clearly, then move on.

It took him years to embrace the old reality, so his needing to embrace this one in under nine months is actually a quick turnaround. Especially given that even people who want kids fully can have moments of “What the what have I gotten myself into?”



I also would caution against coaching or cheerleading, in case you’re tempted. Just say plainly how you feel — “I am so excited about X” — instead of, “Isn’t X exciting?” Express your own doubts and fears, too, when you have them; you don’t have to be the PR rep for child rearing.

Once you’ve said the bit about understanding and giving him room, really give him room. Let him come to where you are on his own. His being a good sport takes away a lot of the worry you might otherwise have had about doing that.

Re: Reluctant Dad: Make sure that he does hands-on care when the baby arrives — that Mom doesn't become the expert and freeze out fumbling Dad. In my family, Dad gave all the baby baths for all our kids. It takes a while to bond, but this kind of interaction moves it along just as nursing does for Mom.

— Bonded

Re: Expecting: It could be that her husband is also afraid of getting too excited, for fear of something going wrong and then being terribly deflated again.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Insightful, thank you.

Re: Dad: I was very excited about all three of my (planned) pregnancies, but my husband wasn't that involved. From the moment he cut the umbilical cord, however, he was over the moon. I, on the other hand, felt kind of awkward about my first one just after the birth. I remember thinking: "So this is my baby. And now what?" It took me a few days to feel that deep love everyone is always talking about.

— M.

Re: Expecting: A good friend of mine spent the first few months of her pregnancy in complete shock and walked around in a daze … and this was a planned pregnancy.

— Friend

Friend: I walk around in a completely shocked daze sometimes and my kids are teenagers.