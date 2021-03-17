The daughter is awesome and seems to like her mom's friends. Dad hasn't been in the picture since she was about a year old — he's a deadbeat dad.

My friend and I are able to get together and have adult conversation, but only at her apartment, with daughter either playing nearby or asleep in the next room with a baby monitor on. It's as if my friend's afraid to be away from her for any length of time outside of work, even to move her car across the street for the street sweeper. She's woken her daughter up to go with her to move her car rather than let her sleep alone for the five-minute task.

Is there anything you can suggest, as a mom and a voice of reason, for me or for my friend?

— Friend

Friend: Anyone can be codependent on anyone; and, you help your friend by doing nothing.

Given her exact set of facts, you or I might make the exact same choices she does. We can’t know. And I share her misgivings about leaving “just” to move the car.

Unless someone involved is clearly being harmed, the best way to support parents is to respect their choices — and their right to make those choices.

If you’re starting to chafe at the limits on the way you socialize with her, then suggest alternatives. She can either accept them or decline. If she declines, then you can either keep seeing her on her terms or decline to.

If (IF) your friend ever invites you to comment on the way she’s doing things, then ask — with all due humility — if there’s any reason she doesn’t get sitters? At which point your friend can explain . . . or not. Her prerogative. And then you can decide whether that subject is better responded to or dropped entirely.

I realize this may seem like an unsatisfying answer. However, I think you’ll find the math of staying out of it is refreshingly clear, simple and liberating: Is this really a problem, must it be solved, and, if so, is it my problem to solve? Few things pass this test, in my experience.

If it helps: By your account this is a loved, well-cared-for, “awesome” child who doesn’t interrupt. Take a win where you get one.

Re: Friend: It looks like the mother of Awesome Kid has had no time to herself, according to the friend. Could Friend offer to babysit Awesome Kid so the mom could go shopping, get a cup of coffee, get a haircut, whatever?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Perfect. Thanks.

Dear Carolyn: Earlier this week my therapist said, "I cannot in good conscience keep coaching you in ways to make peace in a marriage that, if not emotionally abusive, is at least controlling and unhealthy." She's right. What do I do now?

— Crossroads

Crossroads: Have you asked her that?

And since you agree with her, I’m thinking preliminary consultation with an attorney. Take care, and be careful. 800-799-SAFE.