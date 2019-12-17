Advice columnist

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I are in a game-night group that meets once a week. There are six couples. There is no standing day; each week we basically take a vote, and whichever day works best for the greatest number of people becomes the day. Everyone has jobs and kids, so scheduling is tricky, but voting makes it cut-and-dried.

Except it has dawned on me recently that whenever there are two days that work for equal numbers of people, but we are available on Monday and the Johnsons are available on Tuesday, the group somehow always chooses Tuesday. Leading me to believe we are less well-liked than the Johnsons by these people — who are our best friends.

I know this seems like the sort of thing I would be imagining, but take my word for it, it's so. I know this probably seems silly, but it hurts my pride! Do we need a new social group where we are considered indispensable? Where people enjoy our company enough to choose it?

— The Gamma Couple

The Gamma Couple: Oh, I believe you.

I also believe these people do enjoy your company enough to choose it, because if they really didn’t like you, the group would dissolve and because there’s enough between you to feel like best-friendship.

You just lose every tiebreaker to the Johnsons.

(Don’t we all.)

If you’re in the mood for a laugh at your own expense, then consider: You’ve had the conversation with one weeping grade-school kid or another, surely, about how popularity contests ultimately aren’t important? Yeah. So now you can have it with yourself.

Not only is this how we all find out exactly how hollow our assurances to our kids are, it’s also how we feel what we’re really trying (not) to say: that sometimes we’re average at best; sometimes it doesn’t get any better; sometimes it’s totally our fault; sometimes the stories we tell ourselves snap under pressure and all we’ve got is the nope. Sometimes we come in sixth. Out of six.

Or think we do, same-same.

But here’s the good part, the one I hope will get you right back into the voting for next week’s game night:

So what?

So the other four couples, give or take, like the Johnsons better. Of course it hurts — I’d feel exactly as you do, I know, because I’ve been there more times than I care to dredge up — and it’s important to use this opportunity to review your behavior for anything others might find obnoxious.

But having done that, sometimes your only real option is to hold up your one mildly unflattering review against everything else you know and appreciate about yourself and the life you’ve built.

Everyone has to do this at some point, except maybe those ghastly Johnsons — to find a way to be fine with not being everything you want to be or thought you were. Ironically, it could be the one thing everyone can do to make themselves more likable.

This isn’t to say you shouldn’t also branch out a bit socially. That’s good policy anyway, and even the most beloved group traditions can change on you without notice. But start over? Nah. Not at the cost of a perfectly fine night with friends.